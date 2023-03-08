Museums and historic sites published March 8, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $3 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at http://www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com/

Atwater Area Historical Society

Atwater, 10 a.m to noon, Saturdays or by appointment, call Jon at 320-444-0337, Atwater Area Historical Society and Museum, 500 Pleasant Ave. W.

Chippewa County Historical Society

The Chippewa County Historical Society office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information call 320-269-7636, email chippewahistory@outlook.com or web site www.chippewacohistory.org .

Dassel History Center

Dassel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N., freewill donation, 320-275-3077, dassel.com/hs.

Fagen Fighters WWII Museum

Granite Falls, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Lenzen-Roe Memorial Airport, 3 miles south of Granite Falls on Highway 23; adults $10, ages 10-17 $5, family $20, active military $5, ages 9 and under admitted free, annual memberships available. Home to a pristine collection of fully operational, active aircraft and vehicles from World War II along with fine art, bronze sculptures, interactive multimedia displays, and a library. It is designed as a self-guided experience.

GAR and Meeker County Museum

Litchfield, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, $3 admission, ages 11 and under free; Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Meeker County Historical Society Museum, 308 Marshall Ave., 320-693-8911, meekercomuseum.org.

Grove City Historical Museum

Grove City, open by appointment, call Dorothy 320-244-1044, Ron 320-693-2922, or Gordon 320-857-2636.

Lac qui Parle County Museum

Madison, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; South Highway 75; freewill donation.

Maynard History Museum

Maynard, open by appointment, call the Maynard city office at 320-367-2140.

Raptor Ridge

New London, open by appointment, call 320-354-8820, 12050 Co. Rd. 40 N.E. Larry and Barb Levin’s natural history museum is located on County Road 40, 2.8 miles east of state Highway 23 on the north side of the road. Admission is free.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, or email info@renvillecountyhistory.com , website www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Renville City Museum

Renville, open by appointment, Main Street; 320-329-8210.

Sacred Heart Area Museum

Sacred Heart, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and by appointment, U.S. Highway 212 in Sacred Heart; free admission, donations appreciated, call 320-765-2274, email shahs@hcinet.net .

Swift County

Benson, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, or by appointment, 2135 Minnesota Ave.; free admission; 320-843-4467.

Stevens County Historical Museum

Morris, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Saturday by appointment, 116 6th St. W.; free admission; 320-589-1719. Walking tours have been developed for Alberta, Chokio, Donnelly, Hancock and several parts of Morris. They take about an hour to walk the full path; please stay on the sidewalk and do not enter private property. Check the website to see where brochures/maps are available for each tour.