Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Museums and historic sites published May 17, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

The Sperry House Tea: June 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; The Kandiyohi County Historical Society will host an annual high tea event at the Sperry House. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will go toward the preservation of the Sperry House. To register, call KCHS at 320-235-1881. Reservations required.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, or email info@renvillecountyhistory.com , or visit the website at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Doug Ohman: The Renville County Genealogical Society, Renville Museum and Danube Historical Society are partnering to serve a catered baked chicken meal at the Renville Community Center, 221 N Main St. in Renville, on Tuesday, May 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Storyteller and photographer Doug Ohman will present on "Vanishing Landmarks: Sharing stories and history through abandoned buildings." Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sonja at 320-212-4724, Rachel at 320-979-9185 or Susie at 320-836-2236.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
