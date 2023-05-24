Museums and historic sites published May 24, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

The Sperry House Tea: June 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; The Kandiyohi County Historical Society will host an annual high tea event at the Sperry House. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will go toward the preservation of the Sperry House. To register, call KCHS at 320-235-1881. Reservations required.

Renville County Historical Society

Morton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, research library by appointment only; adults $5, ages 6-12 $3, children 5 and under free. For more information or for a library appointment call 507-697-6147, or email info@renvillecountyhistory.com , or visit the website at www.renvillecountyhistory.com .

Doug Ohman: The Renville County Genealogical Society, Renville Museum and Danube Historical Society are partnering to serve a catered baked chicken meal at the Renville Community Center, 221 N Main St. in Renville, on Tuesday, May 30, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Storyteller and photographer Doug Ohman will present on "Vanishing Landmarks: Sharing stories and history through abandoned buildings." Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Sonja at 320-212-4724, Rachel at 320-979-9185 or Susie at 320-836-2236.