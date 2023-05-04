Museums and historic sites published May 3, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

Pope County Museum

Glenwood, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, closed holidays, free admission, donations appreciated, 320-634-3293, located at 809 South Lakeshore Drive. The museum hosts historical records, maps and photographs of Pope County. More information available online at popecountymuseum.wordpress.com.

Liv Marit Haakenstad: May 15, 7 p.m.; Author Liv Marit Haakenstad will present on Norwegian genealogy as a preview of what will be included in her latest book, "A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration." The presentation will give an overview of the Norwegian emigration history, different routes taken and the process the emigrants went through upon arrival. She will also share resources on how those interested in family history might get started in finding their own ancestors in Norway.