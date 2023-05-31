Museums and historic sites published May 31, 2023

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

The Sperry House Tea: June 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; The Kandiyohi County Historical Society will host an annual high tea event at the Sperry House. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will go toward the preservation of the Sperry House. To register, call KCHS at 320-235-1881. Reservations required.