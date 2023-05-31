99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Museums and historic sites published May 31, 2023

Museum hours and special events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 9:33 AM

Kandiyohi County Historical Society

Willmar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, closed holidays, $5 for adults, ages 12 and under and Kandiyohi County Historical Society members admitted for free, 320-235-1881, located at the train engine on North Business Highway 71 across from Robbins Island. The museum has a number of featured exhibits. Along with the museum there is a one-room school, a log shed and a Great Northern locomotive. Maps of county historical sites are available at the museum. More information available online at www.kandiyohicountyhistory.com.

The Sperry House Tea: June 10, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; The Kandiyohi County Historical Society will host an annual high tea event at the Sperry House. Tickets are $25, and proceeds will go toward the preservation of the Sperry House. To register, call KCHS at 320-235-1881. Reservations required.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Carved spoons fill a table at the 2022 Spoon Gathering in Milan on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Milan Village Arts School ready for three days of spoons, carving and company
May 31, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Carved wood feather spoons by Emilie Rigby.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Milan Village Arts School guest artist for 2023 Spoon Gathering brings nature to her creations
May 31, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KMS softball coach Eileen Suter, right, gets a hug from assistant coach Shannon Schmidt following the Fighting Saints' 9-8 loss to Wabasso in a Section 3A elimination game Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Prep
Softball: No storybook finish for KMS Fighting Saints softball
May 30, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state
May 30, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott