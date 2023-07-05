New London, Minnesota, performing arts group presents 'Leading Ladies'

NEW LONDON — Under the direction of Tom Orth, a group of west central Minnesota actors will bring Ken Ludwig's comedy "Leading Ladies" to the New London-Spicer Performing Arts Center stage this weekend and next.

The show runs July 12-21 at the NLS PAC, 101 4th Avenue SW in New London. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 12-14 and July 17-21, with a 2 p.m. matinee on July 16. Tickets are $15, and available online at www.nls.k12.mn.us/ticketsales.

The first professionally mounted summer play ever done in the 650-seat performing arts center, this farce by Ludwig ranks among the funniest plays written in many, many years.

Ken Ludwig's "Leading Ladies" opens with a wildly exciting and fierce fencing match featuring actors Dave Holmquist and Ben Mooberry. Contributed / John Kellen

"Leading Ladies" begins with a wild fencing match between two lunatic English actors at the Moose Lodge. Their exploits throughout the “comic play within a play” never cease to amaze the York, Pennsylvania, family they claim is theirs.

Amid non-stop antics, laughter and mistaken identities, there is a secret known only to the two English con artists that keeps them from romancing the Pennsylvania girls of their dreams. If their secret is revealed, they will lose a fortune, the women they adore, and any chance of acting in Hollywood.

"Leading Ladies," a comedy by Ken Ludwig, will be the first professionally mounted summer play performed in the 650-seat New London-Spicer Performing Arts Center. The play is directed by Tom Orth. Contributed / John Kellen

The Moose Lodge actors are played by Dave Holmquist and Ben Mooberry, with Steve Verhelst in the role of Duncan, out to prove them frauds. His research into their past is in vain and leads only to hysterical comedy scenes.

The exciting cast also includes Jen Bute, Terry Brunson, Cheri Buzzeo, Charlie Orth and Kate Monson.

Producer Buzzeo originally brought the comedy to director Tom Orth’s attention, and he asked Aane Twedt to design the multi-level set.