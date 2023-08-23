New London Roaming Cinema brings movies to where the people are

NEW LONDON — Back in the 1920s, in a movie house located at 24 Central Avenue East in New London, the newest silent films graced the silver screen. A hundred years later, some of those movies are back, lighting up the movie screen at what is now known as the New London Little Theatre .

The weekly showings of these movies are thanks to the New London Roaming Cinema , established by Deb Mortenson in 2016. The idea for the business came to her as she walked around town, focusing on the hilly area beside the Middle Fork Crow River dam, situated behind Main Street.

Deb Mortenson founded the New London Roaming Cinema in 2016. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"I thought it would be so cool, having people sit on the hill and watch a movie outside" said Mortenson, a self-described movie lover who studied English and film studies at St. Cloud State University.

To make that idea a reality, Mortenson wrote a proposal to the Riverspace project , which was funded by an ArtPlace America grant, to help bring community and art together along the banks of the Crow River.

Mortenson's idea was one of nine proposals awarded funding, and she was able to purchase a projector and screens. The Roaming Cinema's first event was a series of Minnesota-themed films, shown both outside and within the Little Theatre.

One of Mortenson's goals for the Roaming Cinema, which has been hosting movie screening events in and around New London for seven years now, was to bring people together around the movie screen.

"Maybe find common ground in this world of ever evolving differences," Mortenson said. "We are losing sight that we are all neighbors; we have more in common than we don't have in common."

Over the years, Mortenson has hosted both indoor and outdoor movie screenings, including at places such as Terrace Mill , the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center and Sibley State Park . The Roaming Cinema can also be hired for public and private events and movie screenings.

"There are a lot of opportunities," Mortenson said.

A chalkboard message sign advertises coffee and movies at the New London Little Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 13. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

Most of the movies that Mortenson shows at the Roaming Cinema are in the public domain and no longer covered by copyright laws.

All movies made in 1928 or earlier are now in the public domain. Films can also be in the public domain if the copyright holder chooses to release the film prior to the 95-year copyright running out or if the copyright itself is not valid for some reason.

If Mortenson wanted to play a movie still covered by copyright in a public event, she would have to get a license to show it. That license can cost $450-$500 for a single-event use.

"I want to highlight the archaic laws we have," Mortenson said about the lengthy copyright period of creative content.

The copyright challenges can be a bit of an opportunity though.

Mortenson is able to highlight the silent film era during her events. She is also a big supporter of independent film makers, who might have difficulties finding places to showcase their work.

Mortenson said in today's age of big entertainment conglomerates, it can be hard for diverse voices and stories to find an audience. She wants the Roaming Cinema to be a bridge between the creators and the public.

"If any directors are interested in showing something, contact me please," Mortenson said. "I have a projector and screen, and can travel."

The New London Roaming Cinema and Little Theatre have partnered for many cinema events. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

An important relationship that has helped the Roaming Cinema be a success is the one with the New London Little Theatre.

Mortenson, who serves on the theater board as treasurer, has held many events and film showings at the theater. One of the goals for the Little Theatre over the last few years is to find more ways to bring people to the historic building by holding a variety of different creative events.

"We want to connect with more people," Mortenson said. "We know there is a lot of local talent out there. We all need a place to find each other."

One way the Roaming Cinema and the Little Theatre have recently partnered up is with the Sunday Espresso Matinee.

Since April, Mortenson has set up her projector and screen while the Little Theatre fired up its coffee machine to offer the public a place to come together, have a good cup of coffee and meet with friends while movies play in the background.

Most Sundays at the New London Little Theatre are full of coffee, movies and conversation thanks to the Roaming Cinema. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"I really like the idea of gathering on Sunday," Mortenson said, a day there is usually not much going on in town.

The Espresso Matinee is held most Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Little Theatre, unless there are other events going on at the theater. Both the Little Theatre and Roaming Cinema Facebook pages are a good place to check for upcoming matinee showings.

Mortenson said she plans for the matinees to take place year-round, and each weekend she comes up with a new theme. For instance, on Aug. 13, to celebrate Alfred Hitchcock's birthday, Mortenson played some of his early works. Other Sunday themes have included comedies, clowns or the Oscars.

Mortenson urges and invites people to come down to the Little Theatre on Sundays, or to attend other Roaming Cinema events during the year. She hopes to create a unique atmosphere where people can have a good time together while enjoying the magic of the movies.

"Gather, sit down with friends, make new friends," Mortenson said.