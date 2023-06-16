PHOTOS: Bands put on a show at Parade of Bands in Litchfield, Minnesota

LITCHFIELD
— The sounds of music reverberated off the streets of downtown Litchfield as the annual Parade of Bands strolled through town Tuesday evening. The event, featuring 11 bands from around the state, competed at various judging stations on a route through town in front of hundreds of music fans and proud family members.
The event featured the Lake City Tigers, Milaca Marching Wolves, Montevideo Marching Thunder Hawks, Foley Marching Band, KMS Marching Saints of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Benson High School Marching Band, St. Peter Saints, Sartell-St. Stephen Marching Band, Dassel-Cokato Marching Chargers, STMA Marching Band of St. Michael-Albertville Schools and Champlin Park Marching Band. The Litchfield Dragons Marching Band, which did not compete, followed the final performance to perform before the hometown crowd.
Milaca won the Class A competition, while also winning the winds and drum major award. Dassel-Cokato won the Class AA division and the percussion award. The grand champion of the event was Champlin Park, which also won the color guard award.
