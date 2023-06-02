99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Carvers from all around come together for annual Spoon Gathering in Milan

Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.

Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 001.jpg
Ty Thornock uses a hatchet to shape his spoon out of a piece of wood while taking part in Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 5:33 PM

MILAN — Countless piles of wood shavings rested beneath dozens of working woodcarvers Friday afternoon at a modest park in the small community of Milan on Friday as the second day of this year's 17th annual Spoon Gathering got into full swing.

Hosted by the Milan Village Arts School , the event brings in carvers from surroundings states and beyond to learn the ins and outs of spoon carving through various workshops, hands-on instruction and information sharing with those who share a passion for carving.

Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 002.jpg
Derek Brabender of Stoughton, Wisconsin, pencils out the rough shape of a spoon on a piece of wood during Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 003.jpg
Ken Nesheim, of Minneapolis, carves on a spoon while enjoying a bright, sunny morning during the Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 004.jpg
Linzy Martin of Strawberry Point, Iowa, saws a piece of wood down to the proper size to get started with his spoon carving during Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 005.jpg
Guest artist Emilie Rigby, at right, advises Emerson Gertken, 13, of Paynesville, while creating a walking stick during the Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 006.jpg
Spoons sit on display at the Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 007.jpg
John Fleck, at left, leads a workshop during Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 008.jpg
Ty Thornock uses a hatchet to carve excess material away from a spoon he was crafting at Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 009.jpg
Wood shavings land on a bag as Ken Nesheim carves his spoon at Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Milan Spoon Gathering 060223 010.jpg
Linzy Martin, at left, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, and Derek Brabender of Stoughton, Wisconsin, work on designing a spoon during Milan Village Arts School's 17th annual Spoon Gathering in Milan on Friday, June 2, 2023
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
