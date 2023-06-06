PHOTOS: New London streets fill with music at annual Porchfest

NEW LONDON
— Sunny skies and a warm summer day created a welcoming environment for area musicians and music lovers alike to the town of New London, as the small community filled with the sounds of music as more than 20 musical acts at this year's Porchfest over the weekend.
The all-day concert began in the morning and spilled into the late evening, as musical acts ranged from djembe drummers with Purpose Artisans, to punk/metal act $treetRatZ and more, giving attendees plenty of options for their listening pleasure downtown throughout the day.
The full day of live music is held to celebrate the life of former New London Mayor Bill Gossman, who passed away in 2020. This year's event was hosted by the
New London Arts & Culture Alliance
.
