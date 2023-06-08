PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park

WILLMAR
— Temperatures in the mid-70s created the perfect late afternoon setting Wednesday in Rice Park as folks gathered around with lawn chairs to sit outside on a pleasant summer evening and listen to 90 minutes of free musical entertainment.
The concert was the first of five this summer season, which will take place weekly on Wednesday evenings at Rice Park in southwest Willmar. Each night, a different opening act will perform for roughly half an hour before turning the stage over to the Prairie Winds Summer Band, whose members perform until 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday under the direction of Dennis Benson.
John Phillip Sousa Night, celebrating the prolific march composer, will be June 14. Future opening acts will include West Central Connection Chorus on June 21, Acoustic Vibe on June 28 and Cedar Creek Band on July 5. The event is free to attend, and free popcorn is provided courtesy of Walt’s and free water courtesy of EcoWater.
MORE BY MACY MOORE
More Photo Galleries by Macy Moore on Wctrib.com from across west central Minnesota. For quick access, bookmark: wctrib.com/photo-galleries
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.