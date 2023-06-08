PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park

WILLMAR — Temperatures in the mid-70s created the perfect late afternoon setting Wednesday in Rice Park as folks gathered around with lawn chairs to sit outside on a pleasant summer evening and listen to 90 minutes of free musical entertainment.

The concert was the first of five this summer season, which will take place weekly on Wednesday evenings at Rice Park in southwest Willmar. Each night, a different opening act will perform for roughly half an hour before turning the stage over to the Prairie Winds Summer Band, whose members perform until 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday under the direction of Dennis Benson.

John Phillip Sousa Night, celebrating the prolific march composer, will be June 14. Future opening acts will include West Central Connection Chorus on June 21, Acoustic Vibe on June 28 and Cedar Creek Band on July 5. The event is free to attend, and free popcorn is provided courtesy of Walt’s and free water courtesy of EcoWater.

Trumpet players with the Prairie Winds Summer Band perform at Rice Park as the band kicks off its annual summer concert series on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Audience members listen to music during the first Prairie Winds Summer Band concert of the season at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Dennis Benson directs the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park during a performance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Audience members applaud the Prairie Winds Summer Band as members perform at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Prairie Winds Summer Band French horn musician Mary Pieh performs during the first summer concert of the season at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks relax in their lawn chairs while listening to the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Percussionist Kristine Benson performs with the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Audience members applaud the Prairie Winds Summer Band as it performs at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

