Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

PHOTOS: Prairie Winds Summer Band kicks off month of free concerts in Willmar's Rice Park

Music lovers flocked to Rice Park in Willmar for an evening of free music performed by Prairie Winds Summer Band on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 001.jpg
The Prairie Winds Summer Band performs its first concert of the summer season at Rice Park in Willmar under the direction of Dennis Benson on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 4:23 PM

WILLMAR — Temperatures in the mid-70s created the perfect late afternoon setting Wednesday in Rice Park as folks gathered around with lawn chairs to sit outside on a pleasant summer evening and listen to 90 minutes of free musical entertainment.

The concert was the first of five this summer season, which will take place weekly on Wednesday evenings at Rice Park in southwest Willmar. Each night, a different opening act will perform for roughly half an hour before turning the stage over to the Prairie Winds Summer Band, whose members perform until 8:30 p.m. each Wednesday under the direction of Dennis Benson.

John Phillip Sousa Night, celebrating the prolific march composer, will be June 14. Future opening acts will include West Central Connection Chorus on June 21, Acoustic Vibe on June 28 and Cedar Creek Band on July 5. The event is free to attend, and free popcorn is provided courtesy of Walt’s and free water courtesy of EcoWater.

Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 002.jpg
Trumpet players with the Prairie Winds Summer Band perform at Rice Park as the band kicks off its annual summer concert series on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 003.jpg
Audience members listen to music during the first Prairie Winds Summer Band concert of the season at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 004.jpg
Dennis Benson directs the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park during a performance on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 005.jpg
Audience members applaud the Prairie Winds Summer Band as members perform at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 006.jpg
Prairie Winds Summer Band French horn musician Mary Pieh performs during the first summer concert of the season at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 007.jpg
Folks relax in their lawn chairs while listening to the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 008.jpg
Percussionist Kristine Benson performs with the Prairie Winds Summer Band at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 009.jpg
Audience members applaud the Prairie Winds Summer Band as it performs at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Prairie Winds Summer Band 060823 010.jpg
Jerry Biersbach performs as the opening act before the Prairie Winds Summer Band concert at Rice Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
