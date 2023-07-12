Photos: Rockin' Robbins attendees brave the rain for first concert of the summer

WILLMAR — Despite a rainy forecast and an early exit, Rockin' Robbins kicked off its four-concert summer series on Tuesday, July 11, with a rousing set of music at Robbins Island Reigonal Park in Willmar.

Guitar and vocals duo Radio Acoustic opened the night, and Collective Unconscious managed to play a few songs before the rain came pouring down.

The concert series, which is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club, is in its seventh year. Proceeds from previous summer series have been put toward improvements to Robbins Island.

Plenty of folks showed up ready for the rain at the first Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Contributed / Dennis Benson

A young attendee at the Rockin' Robbins concert looks over The Willmar Area Community Foundation table with ticket jars for local nonprofits on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The WACF is giving away three grants in honor of its 25th anniversary, and took votes via tickets at the concert. The top vote-getter will receive $1,000 in grant funds; the second- and third-place winners will each receive $250. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Radio Acoustic, a guitar and vocal duo, was the opening act for the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Attendees line up to get food from food trucks at Robbins Island Regional Park during the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Children dance to the music during the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Rockin' Robbins, a four-concert summer series, is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club. Proceeds from the concerts, which are free to attend, are donated back to community projects. Rotary members staff the wine and beer tent on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Esmeralda Garcia, left, Willmar Fests International Princess, and Malaya Yague, right, Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, were in attendance at the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Contributed / Dennis Benson

Nathan Nesje, with Collective Unconscious, headlined the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park. Contributed / Dennis Benson