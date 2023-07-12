Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Rockin' Robbins attendees brave the rain for first concert of the summer

The four-concert summer series opened Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The opening act was Radio Acoustic, and Collective Unconscious was the headliner.

071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.010.jpg
Muggsy Lauer, with Collective Unconscious, headlined the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:51 AM

WILLMAR — Despite a rainy forecast and an early exit, Rockin' Robbins kicked off its four-concert summer series on Tuesday, July 11, with a rousing set of music at Robbins Island Reigonal Park in Willmar.

Guitar and vocals duo Radio Acoustic opened the night, and Collective Unconscious managed to play a few songs before the rain came pouring down.

The concert series, which is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club, is in its seventh year. Proceeds from previous summer series have been put toward improvements to Robbins Island.

071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.005.jpg
Plenty of folks showed up ready for the rain at the first Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.004.jpg
A young attendee at the Rockin' Robbins concert looks over The Willmar Area Community Foundation table with ticket jars for local nonprofits on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The WACF is giving away three grants in honor of its 25th anniversary, and took votes via tickets at the concert. The top vote-getter will receive $1,000 in grant funds; the second- and third-place winners will each receive $250.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
Clara City Prairie Fest 070823 007.jpg
Photo galleries
The West Central Tribune invites you to browse our collection of photos from around west central Minnesota.
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.006.jpg
Radio Acoustic, a guitar and vocal duo, was the opening act for the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.002.jpg
Attendees line up to get food from food trucks at Robbins Island Regional Park during the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.007.jpg
Children dance to the music during the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.001.jpg
Rockin' Robbins, a four-concert summer series, is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club. Proceeds from the concerts, which are free to attend, are donated back to community projects. Rotary members staff the wine and beer tent on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
Previous Rockin' Robbins
John Seerden grabs a quick blast of ice-cold refreshing air as the heat of summer inundates the fourth and final Rockin' Robbins concert on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Local
PHOTOS: Rockin' Robbins heats up for grand finale
Rockin' Robbins put on a show for its fourth and final concert of the summer Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Aug 3, 2022
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Anna Johnson, from left, and Rayn Hedlund dance to Minneapolis-based band, "Good For Gary," during the third Rockin' Robbins event of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Local
PHOTOS: Rockin' Robbins rocks through the rain
Despite a storm rolling through and a nearly hour-long rain delay, the third Rockin' Robbins concert of 2022 was a big night for dancing, music and fried food at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Jul 27, 2022
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Lead guitarist Alex Kosak of The Johnny Holm Band plays a solo behind his head in front of the crowd at Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Local
PHOTOS: Rockin' Robbins returns for second performance of 2022
Crowds filled Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for the second event in the Rockin' Robbins summer concert series.
Jul 19, 2022
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Evelyn Pieske, 5, dances during the first Rockin' Robbins event of the summer season at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Local
PHOTOS: Rockin' Robbins rocks the park
Ava Hanson opened up the July 12 Rockin' Robbins show, serenading the crowd with her acoustic guitar for a 60-minute set and Xpedition rocked the expansive crowd into the early evening.
Jul 13, 2022
 · 
By  Macy Moore

071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.003.jpg
Esmeralda Garcia, left, Willmar Fests International Princess, and Malaya Yague, right, Willmar Fests Queen of Festivals, were in attendance at the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.009.jpg
Nathan Nesje, with Collective Unconscious, headlined the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.008.jpg
Jeff Engholm, with Collective Unconscious, headlined the first Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of the summer on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Contributed / Dennis Benson

