Photos: Rockin' Robbins attendees brave the rain for first concert of the summer

WILLMAR
— Despite a rainy forecast and an early exit, Rockin' Robbins kicked off its four-concert summer series on Tuesday, July 11, with a rousing set of music at Robbins Island Reigonal Park in Willmar.
Guitar and vocals duo Radio Acoustic opened the night, and Collective Unconscious managed to play a few songs before the rain came pouring down.
The concert series, which is sponsored by the Willmar Rotary Club, is in its seventh year. Proceeds from previous summer series have been put toward improvements to Robbins Island.
