PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists

— Art lovers had the opportunity to take a tour of Kandiyohi County artists who opened their homes to show their work during the annual Studio Hope over the weekend.
Artists ranging from jewelers to painters and even a quilter took part in this year's event, which began Friday evening and ran through the day Saturday. This year featured 13 artists in seven studios in the communities of Svea, Willmar, New London and Spicer.
A handful of artists opened up their homes for an inside look into their studios, while others displayed their works at public spaces including the Barn Theatre in Willmar and Little Theatre in New London.
The event is structured as an open-door studio tour, allowing studio visitors to browse a wide variety of artistic styles, listen to artists speak about their creative processes.
Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
The Minnesota Music Teachers Association Honors Concert took place June 3, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Five students from Megan Gilles' piano studio, and one student from Loni Eid's piano studio, were selected to perform.
Willmar City Council will have a public hearing regarding an amendment to its zoning ordinance during its Tuesday, June 20, regular meeting, which will take place at the Willmar Municipal Utilities Auditorium.
