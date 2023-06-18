PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — Art lovers had the opportunity to take a tour of Kandiyohi County artists who opened their homes to show their work during the annual Studio Hope over the weekend.

Artists ranging from jewelers to painters and even a quilter took part in this year's event, which began Friday evening and ran through the day Saturday. This year featured 13 artists in seven studios in the communities of Svea, Willmar, New London and Spicer.

Artwork by Willmar-based painter Don Houseman sits in the afternoon sunlight in his front yard during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A handful of artists opened up their homes for an inside look into their studios, while others displayed their works at public spaces including the Barn Theatre in Willmar and Little Theatre in New London.

The event is structured as an open-door studio tour, allowing studio visitors to browse a wide variety of artistic styles, listen to artists speak about their creative processes.

The event is funded, in part, by a grant from the Willmar Arts Fund of Willmar Area Community Foundation .

Wendy Dougherty browses an art display at DEMO Inc. south of Willmar during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Don Houseman, center, explains the process of creating his art to neighbor Judy Boll during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Willmar. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Local artist Ana Serrano's work hangs at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Oliver Tepfer, 4, reacts to a children's toy decorated vibrantly with various colors at DEMO Inc. in Svea during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Artist Ana Serrano showed her collection of paintings at Little Theatre Auditorium in New London during this year's Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Paintings by Della Conroy sit on display at a New London studio during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

