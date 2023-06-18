Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PHOTOS: Studio Hop returns with large lineup of area artists

Art lovers make the rounds during annual Studio Hop over the weekend.

Studio Hop 061723 001.jpg
Bonnie Hauser of Raymond flips through a collection of prints, etchings and screen prints by Phyllis Joos at a New London studio during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Today at 7:56 AM

KANDIYOHI COUNTY — Art lovers had the opportunity to take a tour of Kandiyohi County artists who opened their homes to show their work during the annual Studio Hope over the weekend.

Artists ranging from jewelers to painters and even a quilter took part in this year's event, which began Friday evening and ran through the day Saturday. This year featured 13 artists in seven studios in the communities of Svea, Willmar, New London and Spicer.

Studio Hop 061723 002.jpg
Artwork by Willmar-based painter Don Houseman sits in the afternoon sunlight in his front yard during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A handful of artists opened up their homes for an inside look into their studios, while others displayed their works at public spaces including the Barn Theatre in Willmar and Little Theatre in New London.

The event is structured as an open-door studio tour, allowing studio visitors to browse a wide variety of artistic styles, listen to artists speak about their creative processes.

The event is funded, in part, by a grant from the Willmar Arts Fund of Willmar Area Community Foundation .

Studio Hop 061723 003.jpg
Wendy Dougherty browses an art display at DEMO Inc. south of Willmar during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 004.jpg
Don Houseman, center, explains the process of creating his art to neighbor Judy Boll during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Willmar.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 005.jpg
Local artist Ana Serrano's work hangs at the Little Theatre Auditorium in New London during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 006.jpg
Oliver Tepfer, 4, reacts to a children's toy decorated vibrantly with various colors at DEMO Inc. in Svea during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 007.jpg
Artist Ana Serrano showed her collection of paintings at Little Theatre Auditorium in New London during this year's Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 008.jpg
Paintings by Della Conroy sit on display at a New London studio during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Studio Hop 061723 009.jpg
People tour DEMO inc. in Svea during Studio Hop on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Macy Moore
By Macy Moore
Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.
She can be reached via email: mmoore@wctrib.com or phone: 320.214.4338.
