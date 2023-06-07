PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Performances are scheduled for June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances June 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Photographer Macy Moore captured some of the scenes along the Minnnesota and Chippewa rivers, which were near major flood levels on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Folks gathered for music, guest speakers and more at the Willmar Civic Center during the annual Life Connections event on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Law enforcement and community members pay their respects to slain Pope County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen during his funeral at Minnewaska Area High School on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Glenwood, Minnesota.

A weekly drum circle on Wednesdays at the Willmar Community Center focuses on community, engagement and a way to decompress while having a little fun.

Members of the Ridgewater Welding program constructed a life-size stainless steel German shepherd sculpture, which will be displayed at the Law Enforcement Center.

Children bike, roll and ride scooters to school during National Bike & Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

On May 4, 2023, the day before this year's Willmar Senior High School prom, school staff dress up for staff prom.

Proud parents, family and friends fill sidewalks and theatre to watch students in prom grand march on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Twin Cities magician Justin Alan brings, laughs, curiosity and fun to Willmar during his magic show at the Willmar Community Center on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.

Veterans and community members come together to place American flags on veteran graves, raise 100 flags at memorial the morning of Friday, May 26, 2023.

Graduation ceremony sees 23 students walk across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday, May 27.

More than two dozen Memorial Day ceremonies took place throughout west central Minnesota on Monday, May 29, as residents paid respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Novice and advanced spoon carvers converge in the small town of Milan for the 17th annual Spoon Gathering this weekend.

Little Crow Ski opened its summer season Friday at Neer Park. The team will perform through the end of August, 2023.

More than 20 bands play at various stages throughout downtown New London during Porchfest on Saturday, June 23, 2023.

