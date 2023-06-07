PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'Matilda: The Musical'
The musical will be performed three weekends in June at The Barn Theatre in downtown Willmar.
Performances are scheduled for June 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances June 11, 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.
