PHOTOS: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota

SPICER — It was standing room only June 29 as the masses flocked to The Land to kick it with Blues Brothers-inspired band West Addison Blues.

Each week throughout the summer, Spicer-based venue The Land holds its summer music series, welcoming a variety of musical artists to the stage to play under the setting sun on a shaded hillside.

Folks young and old filled the venue last Thursday evening, as singers Jon Marchand and Jay Ellingson, or the "Blues Brothers," danced around on stage entertaining the crowd with a two-part set.

Next up, The Land welcomes Impromptu Project on July 6, while July 13 will feature Jeff James. The summer music series runs through September, with shows beginning at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday.

Katie Fransen, left, and her rescue dog Maggie May listen to the tunes of West Addison Blues during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Music fans cheer on West Addison Blues during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Jay Ellingson of West Addison Blues performs on stage during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

People enjoy a warm summer evening of live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Brian Pearson of West Addison Blues plays the keys with a smile on his face during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Folks wait in line to order Jamaican jerk chicken from food vendor Otter Ranch during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Musicians with West Addison Blues perform during live music at The Land in Spicer on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune