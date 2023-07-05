PHOTOS: West Addison Blues rock the stage at The Land in Spicer, Minnesota

Willmar students won the Minnesota Technology and Engineering Educators Association Supermileage Challenge at Brainerd International Raceway with a car that recorded a top performance single run of 532.55 miles per gallon.
Community and high school art events will be printed each Wednesday in this calendar up to four weeks in advance. The deadline is noon Friday. Email to news@wctrib.com with “arts calendar item” in the subject line.
The Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies.
It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.