Pioneer Public TV schedule published Feb. 15, 2023

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring a bakery that has lasted generations takes on a new life with the family that owns Carl’s Bakery in Granite Falls. Dale Streblow, a fine artist with many talents, shares his history with oil painting and sculpture. Jenny Field show her garden-based studio, where inspiration meets history.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; host Mary Holm presents “Northland Arboretum” as she visits the Brainerd area to experience more than 400 acres of hardy trees, shrubs and perennials laced with hiking and skiing trails.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, and repeats 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Pioneer PBS; host Bret Amundson presents “Fishing Red Lake and Absorbing Road Salts” featuring fishing Red Lake Nation’s open waters and plants that could absorb road salts.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring Emily Scallion, a pressed-flower artist in Fergus Falls. Performer Elijah Lanz is Lady Jah of Montevideo and shares the inspiration behind his events. Learn about family farm history at Lundstrom Farms in Bird Island.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; host Mary Holm presents “How to Grove Good Tomatoes” as she visits with 90-plus-year old John Anderson who has been growing tomatoes for a very long time in Morris and he shares his experience and growing tips.

Landmarks: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Minnesota storyteller Doug Ohman presents “Medal of Honor.” Learn the stories of Minnesota’s recipients of America’s highest military honor. First issued during the Civil War, 72 residents of Minnesota have been recipients of this most prestigious medal. Ohman traces the lives of several of these Minnesota heroes through photographs, family memories and stories. Repeats 6 p.m. Feb. 26.