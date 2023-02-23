99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pioneer Public TV schedule published Feb. 22, 2023

Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
February 23, 2023 07:33 AM

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring Emily Scallion, a pressed-flower artist in Fergus Falls. Performer Elijah Lanz is Lady Jah of Montevideo and shares the inspiration behind his events. Learn about family farm history at Lundstrom Farms in Bird Island.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; host Mary Holm presents “How to Grove Good Tomatoes” as she visits with 90-plus-year old John Anderson who has been growing tomatoes for a very long time in Morris and he shares his experience and growing tips.

Feb. 25 Landmarks: 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Minnesota storyteller Doug Ohman presents “Medal of Honor.” Learn the stories of Minnesota’s recipients of America’s highest military honor. First issued during the Civil War, 72 residents of Minnesota have been recipients of this most prestigious medal. Ohman traces the lives of several of these Minnesota heroes through photographs, family memories and stories. Repeats 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
