Pioneer Public TV schedule published Feb. 8, 2023

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Compass: 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; features current topics relevant to communities in Pioneer PBS's viewing area. Stories are digital-first, meaning they're available on Pioneer social media pages and website before being compiled into monthly broadcasts, which air the second Thursday of the month.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring Verlyn Kling sharing the secret history of his priceless 1959 Gibson Les Paul. Jammie Niemeyer shows us the inspiration behind her art.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; host Mary Holm presents “How to Grow Hydrangeas,” featuring Debbie Lonnee of Minnesota-based Bailey Nurseries discussing the best varieties and growing tips for these elegant plants with an old-fashioned charm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, and repeats 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Pioneer PBS; host Bret Amundson presents “Forgotten Trail and Drone Tracking Deer” featuring the state trail Minnesota forgot and thermal drones used to locate and track fawns.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring a bakery that has lasted generations as it takes on a new life with the family that owns Carl’s Bakery in Granite Falls. Dale Streblow, a fine artist with many talents, shares his history with oil painting and sculpture. Jenny Field show her garden-based studio, where inspiration meets history.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; host Mary Holm presents “Northland Arboretum” as she visits the Brainerd area to experience more than 400 acres of hardy trees, shrubs and perennials laced with hiking and skiing trails.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, and repeats 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Pioneer PBS; host Bret Amundson presents “Fishing Red Lake and Absorbing Road Salts,” featuring fishing Red Lake Nation’s open waters and plants that could absorb road salts.