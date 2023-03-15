6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 15, 2023

Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV

March 15, 2023 09:33 AM

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; Jonathan Thunder shares the meaning behind his art, Jeney Christensen makes cupcakes for the community of Fergus Falls, and Miles Taylor experiments with different art forms.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; features the Tracy Gardens and Quilt Tour, an annual tour that brings together families and friends from the region to appreciate the craft of quilting and the love of gardening, tied together with the promise of homemade pies and ice cream.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for “Things That Fly.” Mentor young fly fishers and discover a massive eagle collection in Wabasha.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring “Built with Love.” Learn about Norwegian immigration to Minnesota and traditional boat building from the coast of Norway.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; What is a spring ephemeral? Steve Kelley, of Kelley and Kelley Nursery in Long Lake, shares his knowledge of the early little beauties known as spring ephemerals.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and learn of rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.

Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
