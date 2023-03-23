Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 22, 2023
Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV
Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .
Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.
Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring “Built with Love.” Learn about Norwegian immigration to Minnesota and traditional boat building from the coast of Norway.
Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; What is a spring ephemeral? Steve Kelley, of Kelley and Kelley Nursery in Long Lake, shares his knowledge of the early little beauties known as spring ephemerals.
Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and learn about rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.
Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring the family history behind Fladeboe Auctions. Franz Richter presents his artwork at Madison Mercantile; listen to a veteran’s story from WWII.
Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.
Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.
