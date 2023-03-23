99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 22, 2023

Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV

WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
.
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:33 AM

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring “Built with Love.” Learn about Norwegian immigration to Minnesota and traditional boat building from the coast of Norway.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; What is a spring ephemeral? Steve Kelley, of Kelley and Kelley Nursery in Long Lake, shares his knowledge of the early little beauties known as spring ephemerals.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and learn about rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring the family history behind Fladeboe Auctions. Franz Richter presents his artwork at Madison Mercantile; listen to a veteran’s story from WWII.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
high school boys play basketball
Prep
WCT Sports Live: Boys State Basketball — March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023 09:58 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, 31, goes by St. Cloud Apollo's Azayah Washington for a layup during a Central Lakes Conference game on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.
Prep
Prep basketball: Fundraiser brings together area's best
March 22, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Trevor_Large action vs RIT 1-4-20.jpg
College
Gophers prepping for fans' derision and Griffins' collision as Fargo regional opener approaches
March 22, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown