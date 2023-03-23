Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 22, 2023

Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .

Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring “Built with Love.” Learn about Norwegian immigration to Minnesota and traditional boat building from the coast of Norway.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; What is a spring ephemeral? Steve Kelley, of Kelley and Kelley Nursery in Long Lake, shares his knowledge of the early little beauties known as spring ephemerals.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for “All Along the River.” Go winter fishing on the Mississippi and learn about rock snot invading northeast Minnesota streams.

Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring the family history behind Fladeboe Auctions. Franz Richter presents his artwork at Madison Mercantile; listen to a veteran’s story from WWII.

Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.

Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.