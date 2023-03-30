Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 29, 2023
Original programs scheduled for broadcast on Pioneer Public TV
Pioneer Public TV broadcasts several original shows. All are available on the website after the original showing. For more information call 1-800-726-3178 or email yourtv@pioneer.org .
Your Legislators: broadcast live at 8 p.m. Thursdays; the 43rd season of the only statewide, call-in program where citizens have questions answered directly by their lawmakers. Barry Anderson will again host the show from his home using Zoom to ask viewer-submitted questions to representatives of the Minnesota House and Senate. Viewers with questions are encouraged to call 1-800-726-3178, email yourtv@pioneer.org or tweet @YourLegislators during the hour-long program. Every episode is made available for online viewing at pioneer.org/yourlegislators.
Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring the family history behind Fladeboe Auctions. Franz Richter presents his artwork at Madison Mercantile; listen to a veteran’s story from WWII.
Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; “Improving Your Home Landscape” with Don Kinzler, horticulturist with North Dakota State University and lifelong gardener, to learn his landscaping tips.
Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for a spring turkey hunt and learn about the decline of red-headed woodpeckers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Postcards: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Monday; featuring “The State of Polka.” This toe-tapping, fun-loving documentary surveys the polka music scene in the Land of 10,000 Accordions and makes the case for its polka supremacy.
Prairie Yard and Garden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and repeats 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Monday on Pioneer PBS; Mary Holm visits Andy Kreuzer of Canby and his gorgeous yard, where he incorporates his love of history to create interest and implement different plant combinations.
Prairie Sportsman: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, and repeats at 12:30 p.m. Monday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; join host Bret Amundson for winter foraging for chaga and a blacksmith who makes knives.
ADVERTISEMENT