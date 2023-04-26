Prairie Arts Chorale to sing you home at spring concerts in Redwood Falls, Montevideo and Spicer

SPICER — They say you can't go home again, but the Prairie Arts Chorale might just prove that theory wrong with its spring concert, "The Journey Home: Blue Skies and Country Roads."

Related:







The choir will perform three shows this weekend: 7:30 p.m. April 28 at the Estebo Performing Arts Center in Redwood Falls; 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the United Methodist Church in Montevideo; and 4 p.m. April 30 at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. The group also performed April 21 in Granite Falls and April 23 in Marshall.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and those 18 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite , or at the Thrifty White pharmacy in Montevideo, the Guidepoint Pharmacy in Redwood Falls, Faith Lutheran in Spicer, from chorale members or at the door.

The pieces to be performed during the concert will take the audience through leaving home, traveling the world, homesickness and then the celebration of coming home. The restlessness and wanderlust will be represented by songs such as "The Times They are a Changin'" and "I'll Be On My Way," while a melody of "Over the Rainbow" and "What a Wonderful World" will open up the wide world to audiences. Those who have felt homesickness will be familiar with the feelings in songs such as "Beyond the Sea" and "Ad Astra."

Following an intermission, the choir will start the journey back home with "Together Wherever We Go" from the musical "Gypsy," and "Take Me Home Country Roads." A homecoming will be celebrated with the singing of "Crowded Table" and "There's Gonna Be a Homecomin'."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prairie Arts Chorale is a regional choir from southwestern Minnesota. Singers come from across the area including Montevideo, Olivia, Wabasso, Granite Falls, Dawson, Renville, Marshall, Garvin and Madison. Singers wanting to join are welcome to audition for the choir, which rehearses weekly.

The chorale was formed in 1980, and is funded in part through grants from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. The grant funds are from a legislative appropriation using money from the state's general fund. The choir sings a mix of traditional, classical, popular and musical theater songs. In addition to touring southwest Minnesota, the choir has also performed in England and Belarus. In November 2022, the choir was recognized for an outstanding musical performance during the 2022 State Conference of the American Chorale Director's Association of Minnesota.