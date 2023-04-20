Prairie Winds Concert Band headed to the movies with upcoming concert in Willmar

WILLMAR — It will be a blockbuster kind of afternoon April 23 as the Prairie Winds Concert Band performs selections from some of the hottest movie soundtracks around including "Star Wars," the James Bond movies and "The Magnificent Seven."

The band will present "At the Cinema" at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, with children under 18 free.

The music to be played was composed by some of the most well-known composers in show business including John Williams, Klaus Badelt and Elmer Bernstein. Other soundtracks to be featured at the concert including "La La Land,." "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Sting" and "How to Train Your Dragon."

The band will be conducted by J. Brock Duncan. He has been the band director for Benson School District for 31 years.

Prairie Winds Concert Band is a regional community band with musicians from around the Willmar region. It performs several times during the year including in the fall, early spring and for an outdoor summer concert series in Willmar's Rice Park.

The band's mission is to give area instrument players a chance to continue playing and performing with a group while providing high-quality live music entertainment for the community during the year.