99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Prairie Winds Concert Band headed to the movies with upcoming concert in Willmar

The Prairie Winds regional community band is set to play pieces from many well-known movies including "Star Wars," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and the James Bond movies.

The Prairie Winds Concert Band practices during a rehearsal session at the Willmar Education and Arts Center Monday, April 18, 2022, for their upcoming show, "Music in Color."
The Prairie Winds Concert Band will be taking its audience to the movies at its upcoming show April 23 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 8:01 AM

WILLMAR — It will be a blockbuster kind of afternoon April 23 as the Prairie Winds Concert Band performs selections from some of the hottest movie soundtracks around including "Star Wars," the James Bond movies and "The Magnificent Seven."

The band will present "At the Cinema" at 2 p.m. April 23 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, with children under 18 free.

The music to be played was composed by some of the most well-known composers in show business including John Williams, Klaus Badelt and Elmer Bernstein. Other soundtracks to be featured at the concert including "La La Land,." "Pirates of the Caribbean," "The Sting" and "How to Train Your Dragon."

The band will be conducted by J. Brock Duncan. He has been the band director for Benson School District for 31 years.

Prairie Winds Concert Band is a regional community band with musicians from around the Willmar region. It performs several times during the year including in the fall, early spring and for an outdoor summer concert series in Willmar's Rice Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The band's mission is to give area instrument players a chance to continue playing and performing with a group while providing high-quality live music entertainment for the community during the year.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
Skinnfeller 041523 001.jpg
Local
PHOTOS: Students craft beautiful Norwegian skinnfell items at workshop in Milan, Minnesota
April 20, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published April 20, 2023
April 20, 2023 05:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Midwest Machinery 032223 003.jpg
Local
Midwest Machinery opens temporary parts facility in Madison, Minnesota, after fire destroyed showroom, shop
April 19, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar junior Zadina Butcher looks to make the throw to first base after getting the force out at second during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
WCT Sports Show: Getting back on the diamond
April 19, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press