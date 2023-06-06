99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prairie Winds Concert Band's annual summer concert series set to kick off

The community band performs five shows at Rice Park in Willmar over five weeks. The concerts are free.

Prairie Winds Concert Band
The Prairie Winds Concert Band's 2023 Summer band concerts begin on June 7 at Rice Park in Willmar.
File photo / West Central Tribune
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 4:11 PM

WILLMAR — There is just something about pulling up a lawn chair and listening to live music on a warm summer evening. The Prairie Winds Concert Band, a community band that dates back decades, has been providing an opportunity to enjoy this outdoor activity since the 1960s.

"People bring lawn chairs. We have free popcorn," said PWCB summer director Dennis Benson.

The curtain rises on this year's summer concert series on June 7, and runs every Wednesday through July 5 at Willmar's Rice Park. The show begins at 7 p.m. with an opening act and the PWCB takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

070121.N.WCT.PrairieWindsBandConcert.0023.jpg
Dennis Benson conducts the musicians during the final Prairie Winds Concert Band performance at Robbins Island Park on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Willmar. Benson, who makes batons as a hobby, said he uses his special baton when directing the band.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo

The opening acts this year are Jerry Biersbach on June 7, West Central Connection Chorus on June 21, Acoustic Vibe on June 28 and Cedar Creek Band on July 5. Benson said the band likes to provide opportunities for other local musicians to have stage time and get in front of a crowd.

"We have some interesting groups," Benson said.

The band is having a couple of special concerts during its series. On June 14, Flag Day fittingly enough, it is holding a John Phillip Sousa Night, with a relative of the famous composer and conductor's drum major to be attendance. The band will be playing many of Sousa's marches — and they have a lot to choose from. Sousa wrote approximately 130 marches during his lifetime, including "Stars and Stripes Forever" and the "Minnesota March" for the University of Minnesota.

On June 21, the band will be celebrating Willmar Fests and will have the Willmar Fest Royalty in attendance. The princesses will lead the children in attendance on a march on and around the stage.

Willmar Fest candidates Cresstill Duaso, third from right, Leah Smith, center, and Lleyten Rein, sixth from left, lead children on a kid parade to the tunes of the Prairie Winds Summer Band in Rice Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Willmar Fest royalty candidates lead children on a kid parade to the tunes of the Prairie Winds Summer Band in Rice Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The 2023 royalty will be making an appearance at the June 21 concert this year.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

While not part of the summer concert series, the band will also be playing Aug. 9 at the Kandiyohi County Fair.

For its summer shows, the band sets up the city-owned Showmobile stage on the southside of Rice Park, where there is a patch of green space. Attendees should bring along a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Popcorn from Walz and water from EcoWater will be offered free at each concert.

"We get 200 to 300 people that come," said Benson, who has been directing the summer concert series for 15 years.

Erica Dischino / TribuneAudience members watch the first performance of the Prairie Winds Concert Band for their Summer Concert Series at Robbins Island in Willmar Wednesday evening.
Audience members watch the first performance of the Prairie Winds Concert Band for their Summer Concert Series. Director Dennis Benson said there is just something special about listening to music while outside.
Erica Dischino file photo / West Central Tribune

The summer band is made up of around 30 musicians ranging in age from 15 to 85. The music they will be playing is one of the things Benson likes most about the summer concerts. It is usually well-known tunes and marches — songs people are familiar with and enjoy hearing.

"Every tune we play, I guarantee people will like it," Benson said.

Benson urges anyone, of all ages, who enjoys good music and relaxing summer evenings to come take in one, or all, of PWCB summer shows. Being outside while the band plays is part of the charm and a beloved summer activity in the area.

"It is relaxing," Benson said, and less formal than an indoor concert would be. "It is a concert you don't have to be quiet during."

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


