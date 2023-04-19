99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Ridgewater College to bring 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' to the stage in Willmar

Ridgewater College Theatre will perform the stage show of the beloved novel "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" for two weekends in April.

A street light in a snow covered pine forest
The Ridgewater College Theatre is performing the stage version of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe" as its spring play.
Contributed / Ridgewater College Theatre
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 12:31 PM

WILLMAR — Theater goers of all ages will be taken on a trip to the fantasy world of Narnia during the Ridgewater College Theatre 's production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe."

The show is based on the second book of the beloved "Chronicles of Narnia" saga by C.S. Lewis. It follows the adventures of four siblings who, after going through a magical wardrobe, find themselves in Narnia, where animals talk and an evil witch has covered the world in winter.

"Anyone who likes the "Chronicles of Narnia" books will enjoy the play," said Matt Hegdahl, director, in a news release about the show.

The cast of about 20 is led by students Averi Linn playing Susan, Gavin Johnson as Peter, Corin Gauer as the White Witch and Chris Ness as Aslan. Playing the parts of Lucy and Edmund are community members Abby Wallace and Emma Wallace.

"It’s always fun, and usually a little challenging, bringing a show to life, and this one has been no different,” Hegdahl said. “It’s been fun watching the actors figure out their parts, and who wouldn’t enjoy working with a lion, a couple of helpful beavers, a witch and all the other creatures of Narnia?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Poster for Ridgewater College Theatre production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
Poster for Ridgewater College Theatre production of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe."
Contributed / Ridgewater College Theatre

The show will take place in the Fine Arts building on the Willmar Ridgewater College campus. Doors open 30 minutes before show begins.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 20-22 and April 27-29 with matinee shows at 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door with cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and staff is free.

The Ridgewater College Theatre puts on both fall and spring productions. Past shows have included "Radium Girls," "Aristophanes' The Birds," "Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood" and "King Ed."

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Museums.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Museums and historic sites published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals nab firsts at Rockford meet
April 18, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press