Ridgewater College to bring 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe' to the stage in Willmar

WILLMAR — Theater goers of all ages will be taken on a trip to the fantasy world of Narnia during the Ridgewater College Theatre 's production of "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe."

The show is based on the second book of the beloved "Chronicles of Narnia" saga by C.S. Lewis. It follows the adventures of four siblings who, after going through a magical wardrobe, find themselves in Narnia, where animals talk and an evil witch has covered the world in winter.

"Anyone who likes the "Chronicles of Narnia" books will enjoy the play," said Matt Hegdahl, director, in a news release about the show.

The cast of about 20 is led by students Averi Linn playing Susan, Gavin Johnson as Peter, Corin Gauer as the White Witch and Chris Ness as Aslan. Playing the parts of Lucy and Edmund are community members Abby Wallace and Emma Wallace.

"It’s always fun, and usually a little challenging, bringing a show to life, and this one has been no different,” Hegdahl said. “It’s been fun watching the actors figure out their parts, and who wouldn’t enjoy working with a lion, a couple of helpful beavers, a witch and all the other creatures of Narnia?”

Poster for Ridgewater College Theatre production of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe." Contributed / Ridgewater College Theatre

The show will take place in the Fine Arts building on the Willmar Ridgewater College campus. Doors open 30 minutes before show begins.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. April 20-22 and April 27-29 with matinee shows at 2 p.m. April 22 and 29. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the door with cash only. Admission for Ridgewater students and staff is free.

The Ridgewater College Theatre puts on both fall and spring productions. Past shows have included "Radium Girls," "Aristophanes' The Birds," "Marian, or the True Tale of Robin Hood" and "King Ed."