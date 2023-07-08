Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rockin' Robbins concerts continue to be positive influence on popular Willmar park

The 2023 Rockin' Robbins series of four outdoor concerts at Robbins Island Regional Park in Willmar starts Tuesday, July 11.

Greg Armstrong of the Fabulous Armadillos plays the keyboard as the sun sets over Willmar during the fourth and final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Greg Armstrong of the Fabulous Armadillos plays the keyboard Aug. 2, 2022, as the sun sets over Willmar during the fourth and final Rockin' Robbins concert of the summer at Robbins Island Regional Park. The 2023 series of concerts will begin July 11, with the Fabulous Armadillos again this year closing out the summer concert series on Aug. 1.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — Over the last seven years, one of Robbins Island Regional Park's biggest supporters has been the Willmar Rotary Club, which has helped raise nearly $377,000 for park improvements through the annual Rockin' Robbins summer concert series.

2022 Rockin' Robbins

That support will continue through this summer, with the first 2023 Rockin' Robbins opening act and headliner ready to take the stage on July 11.

Starting things off Tuesday are opening act Radio Acoustic, sponsored by Elmquist Jewelers, and headliner Collective Unconscious, sponsored by Willmar Area Community Foundation. Collective Unconscious has a varied catalog of tunes to keep concertgoers singing and dancing along including the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Crosby Stills Nash and Young, and many others. They also play their own original tunes.

On July 18, Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars will get the party started, with Free and Easy, one of Minnesota's best stage bands, to take over. The opening act is sponsored by Westberg Eischens, with Terwisscha Construction sponsoring Free and Easy. The group is known for its funky vibe, playing the music of Santana, Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder. After adding two new vocalists, the group has added more recent fan favorites from Pharrel Williams, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake to the mix.

Steve Dresler spins wife Kristin Dresler around as they dance to the tunes of The Johnny Holm Band during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Steve Dresler, right, spins wife Kristin Dresler around as they dance July 19, 2022, to the tunes of The Johnny Holm Band during Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park. Each concert of the summer series brings out hundreds of people to Robbins Island, creating a fun and lively atmosphere.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Fans of the Blues Brothers and Queen should make a note of the July 25 show. It will start with 1060 West Addison and their Blues Brothers tribute, sponsored by Kandiyohi Power Cooperative. Then the Crown Jewels, sponsored by Mills Automotive Group, will rock the park with their tribute to Queen. All the band members are veterans of the music industry, having toured nationally and internationally, and are brought together by their love of Queen.

The 2023 series will conclude Aug. 1 with Ryan Van Slooten Band, sponsored by Johnson Moody Schmidt Kleinhuizen and Zumwalt, kicking things off. Then The Fabulous Armadillos, sponsored by Lakeland Broadcasting, will again take the stage as the final act, a part they've played since the very first Rockin' Robbins in 2016. Their set list is filled with songs from across music genres — from Motown to country to heavy metal to soft rock.

All the Rockin' Robbins concerts start at 5 p.m. with the opening acts, followed by the headliner at 6:30 p.m.

While there is some parking available at the park, it is extremely limited and concertgoers are advised to take advantage of the free shuttle buses. They pick up and drop off every 15 minutes from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. from parking lots at the Willmar Community Center, Heritage Bank, Willmar Middle School and Kennedy Elementary.

For those wanting to arrive at the concert in a more unique vehicle, the Willmar Community Center is also offering free trishaw bike rides to Robbins Island. The rides are available from 4 to 7 p.m. The public can also park at the National Guard Armory and the Kandiyohi County Historical Society, located across Business 71 from Robbins Island.

In addition to the music, concertgoers will have various food and beverage vendors to try — including items such as gyros, tacos, pizza, burgers, egg rolls and even Swedish meatballs. The Willmar Rotary Club will be operating the beer and wine tent.

There will also be the Foot Lake Market to peruse with exhibitors, nonprofit organizations, activities such as face painting and henna tattoos, and vendors selling various items.

Ava Rodriguez, 6, cools off with a snow cone in the shade while waiting for Tuesday's Rockin' Robbins concert to begin on August 2, 2022, at Robbins Island Regional Park.
Ava Rodriguez, 6, cools off with a snow cone in the shade Aug. 2, 2022, while waiting for the Rockin' Robbins concert to begin at Robbins Island Regional Park. There is plenty of good food to try at Rockin' Robbins, no matter what you are craving.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Over the last seven years, the Rotary Club has donated funds raised at the concerts to many projects at Robbins Island , starting with the Destination Playground in 2016. Other improvements the concert series has helped fund include the upgraded park entrance with a new sign, flag pole and landscaping; the Celebrate the Light of the World holiday light display; the Willmar Flags of Honor Veterans Memorial; and electrical upgrades.

All totaled, about $110,000 has already gone back into the park.

Moving forward, the Rotary Club has announced plans to commit another $250,000 toward the construction of a permanent concert stage at Robbins Island. The proposed project would have two stages, one for smaller events and a larger one for concerts such as Rockin' Robbins.

For its success with Rockin' Robbins and the impressive impact it has had on Robbins Island and the community, the Willmar Rotary Club has been awarded two district-level Rotary Service Awards.

The Johnny Holm Band performs at Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The Johnny Holm Band performs July 19, 2022, at Rockin' Robbins at Robbins Island Regional Park. There is always good music and a good time to be found during Rockin' Robbins.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


