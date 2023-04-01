Skatin' Place in St. Cloud continues to provide plenty of family fun for all generations

ST. CLOUD — For nearly 50 years, Skatin' Place in St. Cloud has been one of the go-to, meet-up places for kids and adults alike. When it first opened back in 1974, it was one of the few entertainment places around, so friends didn't even need to make plans to meet up at the rink on a Friday night. It was just the place to be.

"This was the original social gathering," said Jeff Jackson, owner and operations manager for the rink.

If anyone would know how special Skatin' Place is, it would be Jackson, since he literally grew up with roller skates on his feet. The rink was opened by a group of investors, including Jackson's grandfather Harold Johnson. In 1985, Johnson bought out the others and owned the rink outright. He turned over management of the enterprise to Jackson's parents, Jon and Sue Jackson. They would eventually buy the place from Johnson.

Jeff Jackson, owner and operations manager of Skatin' Place in St. Cloud, practically grew up at the rink. It was first owned by his grandfather, and then his parents. Shelby Lindrud / West Central Tribune

"I started working here when I was about 5," Jackson said.

Jackson started working more or less full time at the rink in the early 2000s, and took over operations from his parents around 2012. He has no plans to change his career path; instead he hopes to buy the place from his parents in the future.

"It seems to be my happy place," Jackson said. "I enjoy everything about it."

A skater is framed against the vibrant lights of Skatin' Place during Emo Night in St. Cloud on Friday, March 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

And there is a lot to enjoy. When it first opened, Skatin' Place was mostly just a roller skating rink, but as the years have passed, the family-owned business has expanded to offer a wide range of entertainment. Today visitors will find not only the rink, but also a large arcade, laser tag and bouncy houses. The concession stand offers a wide range of food, drinks and treats including 14 different pizzas.

"We provide overall family entertainment," Jackson said. "We've got stuff for all ages."

The heart of the complex remains the rink. Visitors can bring their own skates or rent from Skatin' Place. It offers both traditional roller skates and roller blades. Recently Jackson has brought in new skates, both to rent and to purchase. While in years past roller blades were the most popular skates, he said the popularity of traditional skates has increased in the past few years.

Skatin' Place employee Nick Ciarrochi sprays skates with disinfectant before placing them back on the racks to be distributed to incoming skaters during Emo Night in St. Cloud on Friday, March 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Once a person has their skates laced up, Skatin' Place offers several different theme nights, including Disney skates and those focused on particular decades, such as the '80s and the '90s. Recently, the rink offered a "Stranger Things"-themed night, based on the Netflix show, which was a big success. There are also Pride Skates bimonthly, and in March there were Addams Family/Emo-themed nights.

"It gives people an excuse to ... come out that night," Jackson said.

Jackson wants Skatin' Place to be a fun destination for everyone, no matter their backgrounds, ages or interests. This is why Skatin' Place brings such a diverse set of themed nights and entertainment options. It is also a great place to hold birthday parties and other events.

A line forms as the doors open for the Emo Night session at Skatin' Place in St. Cloud on Friday, March 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"Skating is for everybody," Jackson said.

While roller skating has never completely gone away, a lot like vinyl records, it has had a bit of renaissance over the last few years. The coronavirus pandemic helped oddly enough, as people were looking for fun things to do with just their households.

Of course, the pandemic was a difficult time for Skatin' Place, which was shut down for a total of six months during the first year of the pandemic. Jackson said it helped that the family owns the building, so they didn't have to worry about rent when the place was locked down. It was also challenging to know what state guidelines they had to follow when things were starting to reopen.

Eventually, though, Skatin' Place came out on the other side, like it has during lean times in the past.

"Now, we are through it," Jackson said.

Skaters move across the Skatin' Place rink while having a fun evening at Emo Night in St. Cloud on Friday, March 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

None of the entertainment and fun at Skatin' Place would be possible without the dedicated staff, the Skatin' Place Crew. One member has been with the rink since 1998, another for nearly 10 years and many others usually stay for several years. Even the rink mascot, Roller Roo, has been around since 2000.

"It's been huge" to have such dedicated and long-term staff, Jackson said. "We're generally a fun place to work."

Skaters roll around on newly installed carpet themed with skates at Skatin' Place in St. Cloud on Friday, March 24, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

More information on Skatin' Place, including hours of operation, cost and an event calendar can be found on the rink's website, www.saintcloudskatinplace.com . People can also "like" the rink on Facebook .

Even with nearly five decades of skating and fun behind them, Jackson said there is no plan to close the rink's doors. In fact, Jackson continues to improve and upgrade the place as he can. New games have doubled the size of the arcade, and brand-new carpet has given the area a bright new look. It is looking like Jackson, the crew and visitors can look forward to even more skating fun at Skatin' Place.

"We definitely don't plan to go anywhere," Jackson said.