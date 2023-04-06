SMAC calendar published April 5, 2023

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 509 West Main Street in Marshall. They are open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Workshops and grant-writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org. Below are the grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Open office support: second Tuesday of the month, between 10 a.m.and 2 p.m., in-person, for assistance with any grant-related questions. Or schedule an appointment with the grants administrator.

Webinars: All grants have a grant-writing webinar which is listed with each grant below. Each will be recorded and is available on the website.

Prairie Disciple Award

The Prairie Disciple $1,000 award provides awareness and recognition of one individual from the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota served by SMAC, whose activities and involvement have substantially contributed to the arts over an extended period of time. The accomplishments of arts advocates working in the region are often not widely known or appreciated. In recognizing these individuals publicly, the awards will raise the profile of the arts in their community and throughout the SMAC region. Nominations require letters of recognition from community members and peers. Nominations are due by April 15 and must be made online on the SMAC website, swmnarts.org.

Monthly grants

The monthly grants for arts organizations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are first-come, first-served with deadlines the first of each month August through May. Earliest start date will be the first of the following month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick support for organizations: Provides up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy Project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases or small arts projects. Receiving a grant recently was:



Minnesota Pottery Festival, of Hutchinson, $2,500, for the necessary funds to become a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Quick support for artists: Provides up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes and small artist-led community projects.

Artist equity grants: Provides up to $4,000 to aid Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other artists of color with projects that will advance their skills and artistic careers. Receiving a grant was:



Karina Kafka, of Ortonville, $4,000, to produce a documentary focusing on a family trying to get answers about their mother's murder. Kafka will produce, direct, film and do sound for the documentary, while most of the budget will go towards hiring a professional editor.

Annual Artist Retreat

The annual Artist Retreat will be May 5-6 at Danebod Folk School in Tyler. Join artists from across Southwest Minnesota for networking and arts inspiration. Workshop sessions have been created to appeal to artists of all disciplines; register for one or both days. Registration on the website; deadline is April 29.

Equipment and Facilities Improvement Grants

Receiving up to $10,000 for the purchase of equipment items and facilities improvement that will improve the organization’s capacity to serve the arts needs were:

Dawson-Boyd Arts Association, Dawson, $5,245, to upgrade sound equipment inventory to enhance the quality of sound production for performances presented by the Dawson-Boyd Arts Association at the Memorial Auditorium and other venues in the community.

Little Theatre Auditorium, New London, $3,087, to upgrade accessibility to audio, lights and power lines to the stage. The theater will install recessed panels on stage for close proximity access to audio and power, eliminating cable management issues on stage and for the audience. It will also install a ceiling truss for stage lights to eliminate the scaffold from the seating area, which will create a safer flow for audience movement and allow light fixtures to be fully utilized.