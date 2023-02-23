99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
SMAC calendar published Feb. 22, 2023

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
February 23, 2023 09:33 AM

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 509 West Main Street in Marshall. They are open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Workshops and grant-writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org . Below are the grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Open office support: second Tuesday of the month, between 10 a.m.and 2 p.m., in-person, for assistance with any grant-related questions. Or schedule an appointment with the grants administrator.

Virtual grant Q&A: get your questions answered about our grant programs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 9, via Zoom. Pre-registration required.

Webinars: All grants have a grant-writing webinar which is listed with each grant below. Each will be recorded and is available on the website.

Grant panelists needed

The SMAC Board of Directors continually seeks panels of artists, arts administrators, arts volunteers, and arts appreciators representing multiple artistic disciplines from throughout the SMAC geographic region and from all our communities including BIPOC, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, to be a grant panelist. It is a positive way to strengthen your grantwriting skills by understanding the process as a whole. It's also a great way to learn and support what exciting projects are happening in rural southwest Minnesota. Panelists are compensated $75 for a panel. Complete details and application are available on the website.

Prairie Disciple Award

The Prairie Disciple $1,000 award provides awareness and recognition of one individual from the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota served by SMAC, whose activities and involvement have substantially contributed to the arts over an extended period of time. The accomplishments of arts advocates working in the region are often not widely known or appreciated. In recognizing these individuals publicly, the awards will raise the profile of the arts in their community and throughout the SMAC region. Nominations require letters of recognition from community members and peers. Nominations are due by April 15 and must be made online on the SMAC website, swmnarts.org.

Grants for artists

Grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year for individual artist grants. Grant-writing webinars require advance registration.

Art Study Opportunity for Youth Grants: Up to $500 in funding for students in grades 5-12 for an enrichment camp or specialty study. Standard weekly lessons are allowed only for those students who qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program. Deadline March 29, earliest start date May 1.

Monthly grants

The monthly grants for arts organizations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are first-come, first-served with deadlines the first of each month August through May. Earliest start date will be the first of the following month.

Quick support for organizations: Provides up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy Project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases, or small arts projects.

Quick support for artists: Provides up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes, and small artist-led community projects.

Artist equity grants: Up to $4,000 to aid Black, Indigenous, and other artists of color at any career stage with projects that will advance their skills and artistic career.

Grants for Arts Organizations

Grant deadlines and webinar dates for the 2022-23 fiscal year. No cash match required this fiscal year. Deadlines and grant-writing webinars vary. Webinars are free; participants must register to be able to join the meeting.

Art Project grants: Up to $7,000 in funding, to stimulate and encourage the creation, performance and appreciation of the arts. Round 3 deadline March 22, earliest start date May 1.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
