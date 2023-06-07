SMAC calendar published June 7, 2023

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 509 West Main Street in Marshall. They are open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Workshops and grant-writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org. Below are the grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Open office support: second Tuesday of the month, between 10 a.m.and 2 p.m., in-person, for assistance with any grant-related questions. Or schedule an appointment with the grants administrator.

Webinars: All grants have a grant-writing webinar which is listed with each grant below. Each will be recorded and is available on the website.

Virtual grand workshops: June 12, 7 to 8 p.m., and June 20, noon to 1 p.m.; learn about grants for the coming year (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024), including updates to guidelines and deadlines. Funding is available for organizations, cities/Tribal Nations, artists, schools and youth; sessions are free, but registration is preferred: https://tinyurl.com/4uterdd8

In-person grant workshop: June 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 104 E. Main St., Luverne. Learn about grant opportunities for the coming year (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024), then hear from Annick Dall-Desbois, outreach and accessibility coordinator for the Minnesota State Arts Board (MSAB), who will share information about MSAB grants for individuals and organizations. This session is free, but registration is preferred: tinyurl.com/4879htxp

Prairie Disciple Award

Lee Kanten, of Ortonville, is the recipient of the 2023 Prairie Disciple Award. Kanten will be publicly awarded and celebrated at Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s Annual Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Tyler, Minnesota. Please watch the SMAC website , Facebook and Instagram for more details.

The Prairie Disciple $1,000 award provides awareness and recognition of one individual from the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota served by SMAC, whose activities and involvement have substantially contributed to the arts over an extended period of time.

Monthly grants

The monthly grants for arts organizations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are first-come, first-served with deadlines the first of each month August through May. Earliest start date will be the first of the following month.

Quick support for organizations: Provides up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy Project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases or small arts projects. Receiving a grant recently was:



Granite Area Arts Council, of Granite Falls, $2,500, to develop a new program to gather community engagement for feedback and evaluation at/from its regional Squidfest festival. The program involves an interactive game that's played in response to text-based presets. The game will allow participants to not only leave feedback and be more engaged in the process, but also be an avenue of additional information about the local public art pieces and the art on the SquidFest's Art Walk.

Little Theater Auditorium, of New London, $2,500, to develop a community-centric fundraising strategy that better aligns with the auditorium's values and organizational mission. Funding will pay for trainings, a professional consultant to help devise and finalize a fundraising strategy, and coaching sessions.

Quick support for artists: Provides up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes and small artist-led community projects.



Zachary Chilson, of Hutchinson, $943, for a kiln ventilation system and installation for his ceramics studio.

Sharla Bengtson, of Wood Lake, $830 to purchase photography equipment, such as new lenses, to enable her to continue photographing barns and churches. Sharla was recently featured as an emerging artist with her first gallery show.

Artist equity grants: Provides up to $4,000 to aid Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other artists of color with projects that will advance their skills and artistic careers. Receiving a grant was:

