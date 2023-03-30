99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

SMAC calendar published March 29, 2023

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council events in the next month

WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 9:33 AM

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 509 West Main Street in Marshall. They are open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Workshops and grant-writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org. Below are the grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Open office support: second Tuesday of the month, between 10 a.m.and 2 p.m., in-person, for assistance with any grant-related questions. Or schedule an appointment with the grants administrator.

Webinars: All grants have a grant-writing webinar which is listed with each grant below. Each will be recorded and is available on the website.

Prairie Disciple Award

The Prairie Disciple $1,000 award provides awareness and recognition of one individual from the 18-county area of southwestern Minnesota served by SMAC, whose activities and involvement have substantially contributed to the arts over an extended period of time. The accomplishments of arts advocates working in the region are often not widely known or appreciated. In recognizing these individuals publicly, the awards will raise the profile of the arts in their community and throughout the SMAC region. Nominations require letters of recognition from community members and peers. Nominations are due by April 15 and must be made online on the SMAC website, swmnarts.org.

Monthly grants

The monthly grants for arts organizations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are first-come, first-served with deadlines the first of each month August through May. Earliest start date will be the first of the following month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quick support for organizations: Provides up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy Project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases or small arts projects.

Quick support for artists: Provides up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes and small artist-led community projects.

Artist equity grants: Up to $4,000 to aid Black, Indigenous, and other artists of color at any career stage with projects that will advance their skills and artistic career.

Annual Artist Retreat

The annual Artist Retreat will be May 5-6 at Danebod Folk School in Tyler. Join artists from across Southwest Minnesota for networking and arts inspiration. Workshop sessions have been created to appeal to artists of all disciplines; register for one or both days.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.PioneerPBS.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Pioneer Public TV schedule published March 29, 2023
March 30, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023 03:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo Mayor Erich Winter (left) and Uruguayan Ambassador to the U.S. Andres Augusto Duan Hareau exchanged gifts at a dinner held March 23, 2023 in Montevideo. The mayor is holding a jersey of Uruguay's national soccer team.
Local
Uruguayan ambassador's trade visit to Montevideo, Minnesota, strengthens a relationship that dates to 1905
March 28, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
BBE vs Ortonville 030823 004.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 28, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LSS logo small.jpg
Local
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota seeks respite volunteers
March 28, 2023 03:10 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report