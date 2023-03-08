Southwest Minnesota Arts Council calendar published March 8, 2023

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council serves 18 counties as a source of funds and technical assistance to enable local organizations, educational institutions and individuals to sponsor and/or create and promote arts in their communities. The office and gallery are at 509 West Main Street in Marshall. They are open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays. Workshops and grant-writing webinars are free of charge, but advance registration is required. Call 800-622-5284, email info@swmnarts.org, or see the website at www.swmnarts.org. Below are the grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Open office support: Second Tuesday of the month, between 10 a.m.and 2 p.m., in-person, for assistance with any grant-related questions. Or schedule an appointment with the grants administrator.

Virtual grant Q&A: Get your questions answered about our grant programs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 9, via Zoom. Pre-registration required.

Webinars: All grants have a grant-writing webinar which is listed with each grant below. Each will be recorded and is available on the website.

Quick support for artists

Quick support for artists grants provide up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes, and small artist-led community projects. Receiving a grant recently was:

Jared Wosmek, of Spicer, $1,000 to purchase equipment to aid in creating his stone sculptures.

Grants for schools

The Arts in the Schools provides up to $4,000 for artist residencies or $2,500 for field trips, juried exhibits, or prepackaged theater. Area schools receiving grants were:

Dawson-Boyd Schools: $4,000 for folk musician Ross Sutter to spend a week at Stevens Elementary School in Dawson to teach fourth-grade students to build and play a one-string dulcimer.

Quick Support for Organizations

Quick Support for Organizations grants provide an organization with up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases, or small arts projects. These grants are still open for applications, deadlines are the first of the month by 4:30 p.m. through April.

City of Madison: $2,500 to purchase, transport and install a sculpture by artist Tim Adams at The Grand Park on main street. The sculpture, "The Sound of Color," will complement the large-scale mural going up on a nearby building facing the park, as well as the outdoor musical instruments the park plans to install.

Artist Growth Grant

Grants up to $4,000 to artists at any career stage for projects that will advance their skills and artistic career.

Rachel Kepler, of Montevideo, $4,000 to purchase equipment and supplies to increase and grow her pottery skills.

Heather J. King, of New London, $4,000 to produce a theatrer-to-podcast partnership between the New London Little Theatre with herself as the writer and podcaster. Funds will be used to produce and make a professional podcast series entitled "Big Talk Small Town" that would be open to the public.

Cheryl Voorhees, of Appleton, $4,000 to attend classes, have one-on-one mentor sessions, and to purchase professional watercolor supplies, all assisting her in learning a new medium.

Biennial plan

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council will have a live presentation at 7 p.m. March 27 via Zoom on their fiscal year 2024-25 biennial programming and strategic focus.

A preview of the Biennial Plan Draft will be available on the SMAC website beginning March 20 through March 27 when a comment opportunity will be provided. Individuals can respond through the website link, by phone, mail, or during the live presentation on March 27.

Email info@swmnarts.org to register for the meeting and receive information to join.

The 18 counties in SMAC are Big Stone, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Swift, and Yellow Medicine.

Annual Artist Retreat

The annual Artist Retreat will be May 5-6 at Danebod Folk School in Tyler. Join artists from across Southwest Minnesota for networking and arts inspiration. Workshop sessions have been created to appeal to artists of all disciplines; register for one or both days.

Civic Arts Public Session

The Department of Public Transformation, in partnership with Southwest Minnesota Regional Arts Council, will offer an Introduction to Civic Arts Workshop and Networking Event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, for artists and municipalities interested in learning more about the role of artists working in the civic realm in rural communities. This workshop will include an introduction to Civic Arts Presentation by DoPT staff, feature a conversation with a guest Civic Artist, an opportunity to workshop civic arts ideas for your community, access to a Civic Arts Resource Hub and time to network with other folks in the region interested in civic arts.

Monthly grants

The monthly grants for arts organizations for the 2022-23 fiscal year are first-come, first-served with deadlines the first of each month August through May. Earliest start date will be the first of the following month.

Quick support for organizations: Provides up to $2,500 for activities such as planning for an Art Legacy Project, strategic planning or board training, costs to apply for 501(c)(3) status, small equipment purchases, or small arts projects.

Quick support for artists: Provides up to $1,000 for activities such as purchasing supplies, attending classes, and small artist-led community projects.

Artist equity grants: Up to $4,000 to aid Black, Indigenous, and other artists of color at any career stage with projects that will advance their skills and artistic career.

Grants for artists

Grant deadlines for the 2022-23 fiscal year for individual artist grants. Grant-writing webinars require advance registration.

Art Study Opportunity for Youth Grants: Up to $500 in funding for students in grades 5-12 for an enrichment camp or specialty study. Standard weekly lessons are allowed only for those students who qualify for the federal free or reduced lunch program. Deadline March 29, earliest start date May 1.

Grants for Arts Organizations

Grant deadlines and webinar dates for the 2022-23 fiscal year. No cash match required this fiscal year. Deadlines and grant-writing webinars vary. Webinars are free; participants must register to be able to join the meeting.

Art Project grants: Up to $7,000 in funding, to stimulate and encourage the creation, performance and appreciation of the arts. Round 3 deadline March 22, earliest start date May 1.

