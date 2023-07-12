Southwest Minnesota Arts Council starts new fiscal year with grant information session in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD — Arts organizations and artists alike are welcome to submit applications once more to the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council for consideration.

Artist opportunities:









SMAC's fiscal year began anew on July 1, which means that all of its round one applications are open to those searching for funding.

For those interested in learning about grant opportunities in the 18-county region SMAC serves, there will be an information session from 7 to 8 p.m. July 25 at the Litchfield Opera House. This session is free, but registration is preferred, and can be done online by visiting swmnarts.org.

Attendees will learn about grant opportunities for the coming year — which runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 — including updates to guidelines and deadlines. SMAC funding is available for organizations, cities/tribal nations, artists, schools and youth in the southwest Minnesota region.

The Litchfield Opera House has wide, accessible entrances and accessible bathroom (no use of stairs is needed to attend). Please let SMAC staff know if you request any accommodations to attend this event by emailing info@swmnarts.org or calling 800-622-5284.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-person grant information sessions are being planned for Kerkhoven, Slayton, Fairfax and Montevideo.