Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council starts new fiscal year with grant information session in Litchfield

The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council will hold a grant information session July 25 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House.

WCT.STOCK.smaclogo.png
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 3:33 PM

LITCHFIELD — Arts organizations and artists alike are welcome to submit applications once more to the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council for consideration.

Artist opportunities:

SMAC's fiscal year began anew on July 1, which means that all of its round one applications are open to those searching for funding.

For those interested in learning about grant opportunities in the 18-county region SMAC serves, there will be an information session from 7 to 8 p.m. July 25 at the Litchfield Opera House. This session is free, but registration is preferred, and can be done online by visiting swmnarts.org.

Attendees will learn about grant opportunities for the coming year — which runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 — including updates to guidelines and deadlines. SMAC funding is available for organizations, cities/tribal nations, artists, schools and youth in the southwest Minnesota region.

The Litchfield Opera House has wide, accessible entrances and accessible bathroom (no use of stairs is needed to attend). Please let SMAC staff know if you request any accommodations to attend this event by emailing info@swmnarts.org or calling 800-622-5284.

ADVERTISEMENT

In-person grant information sessions are being planned for Kerkhoven, Slayton, Fairfax and Montevideo.

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published July 12, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
071223.N.WCT.RockinRobbins.010.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Rockin' Robbins attendees brave the rain for first concert of the summer
3h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.arts calendar.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts calendar published July 12, 2023
4h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
15h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield VFW baseball 071223.01.JPG
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split
17h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft
17h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown