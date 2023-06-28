Spotlight Theatre brings the magic of the stage to kids throughout the Willmar Lakes Area

WILLMAR — The theater has played a huge part in Nikki Bettcher Erickson's life from her youngest days, starting when she learned to play the piano.

"I started out with music when I was very young," Erickson said. "That was the gateway to theater."

The gateway swung wide open once she started high school and, since then, it has been one theater production after another — first as a professional actor and director in the Twin Cities and now as a theater educator in the Willmar area alongside her primary job as a special education teacher at MACCRAY Public Schools .

While growing up in a small town in eastern Minnesota, Erickson felt the lack of arts enrichment. Part of her mission now is to make sure the children of west central Minnesota have multiple chances to take the stage.

"I feel rural Minnesota needs more access to the arts," Erickson said. "To me, the mission is to give people in Greater Minnesota more theater opportunities."

Nikki Bettcher Erickson, a special education teacher at MACCRAY in Clara City, also runs the Spotlight Theatre workshops for kids during the summers. Contributed / Nikki Bettcher Erickson

Through her theater company Spotlight Theatre , Erickson has been doing just that with workshops, camps and events throughout the year.

During the summer, she holds intensive theater camps for children grades 1-9. During the five-day workshop, the children learn about theater, acting, costumes, makeup, scenery and music. At the end of the week, they put on a complete production.

This summer's workshop runs July 10-14, and will feature the play "The Princess and the Pea" at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. There will also be a four-day workshop July 17-20 for first- through eighth-graders at the Willmar Community Center. Slightly shorter than the earlier workshop, in this one the participants will perform "The Frog Prince: The Musical."

The workshops have been very popular in summers past, with kids looking forward to them each year. By mid-June there were already 30 children signed up for "The Princess and the Pea."

It can be a bit hectic, putting together an entire play in five days, but Erickson and her casts of students seem to thrive on it. In 2021, Spotlight Theatre put on an adaptation of "The Little Mermaid." Contributed / Nikki Bettcher Erickson

"Kids have a chance to put on a fully-staged show," Erickson said. "People love seeing all that come together in one week."

New this year is the Larger Than Life large-scale puppet workshop. A class three years in the making, Erickson will be teaching community members how to manipulate large-scale puppets that are 6 to 10 feet high.

The five-day class meets for two hours each day July 10-14 to rehearse and then perform an original story by Erickson on July 14 and 15, following the performances of "The Princess and the Pea" at the WEAC.

Spotlight Theatre's Nikki Bettcher Erickson, left, teaches children about masks from cultures around the world during a workshop at the Willmar Public Library. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune

Spotlight Theatre also puts on other theater-themed events and activities for kids, such as musical theater workshops where participants can learn the songs from their favorite musicals; mask-making classes; and other arts and crafts workshops both in Willmar and at other school districts in the area.

New events and classes will be posted on the Spotlight Theatre webpage .

"I am open to going anywhere," Erickson said.

Information on registering for the various classes and costs can also be found on the Spotlight Theatre website. Erickson said she tries to keep the costs to families as low as she can, and there are scholarships available to those who can't pay.

"We have to keep it affordable because not everybody can afford a random $500 camp," Erickson said. "I want all kids to have access to these experiences."

Emma Wilms and Hannah Javaharian in the 2022 Spotlight Theatre summer production of "Sleeping Beauty." Contributed / Nikki Bettcher Erickson

Helping Erickson make all this accessible are grants and financial assistance from several organizations. These include the Willmar Area Arts Council, Kandiyohi County Power Cooperative, Southwest Minnesota Arts Council and the Minnesota State Arts Board. Another important relationship is with the Barn Theatre , which has provided assistance and performance space for many of Erickson's camps, classes and workshops.

"It is a relationship that has gone on for years. It honestly started with the Barn Theatre, and I am thankful to them and Willmar Community Education," Erickson said. "It's been a long partnership."

Offering theater experiences isn't just about teaching children acting or allowing them to play make-believe. Theater can teach a whole host of life skills, such as team building and public speaking, that people use in everyday life, in every kind of job. Erickson has also done theater workshops for children on the autism spectrum, to help them with social skills.

Fiona Erickson makes the dragon puppet for 2022 Spotlight Theatre production of "Sleeping Beauty." The multi-day workshops teach children all about the theater, including making scenery and costumes. Contributed / Nikki Bettcher Erickson

"It is really giving kids, through extra theater experiences, to help them navigate the world better while putting on a play," Erickson said.

And, if one gets nervous or fearful in front of crowds, you can still find a place in the theater. There are many other jobs and parts to play backstage or front of house, all of which require their own skills and talents. Children and adults who participate in theater might just find a whole new passion or career on the stage — or behind it.

"There is a job for everyone. Being included in something, to make something that is truly beautiful is a great opportunity," Erickson said. "We love all kids to have a chance."