Statewide festival for community theater to take the stage in Glenwood this weekend

Curtis Bredeson, of Starbuck, to receive lifetime achievement award.

MACT fest logo.jpg
The 26th biennial Minnesota Association of Community Theatres “MACT*Fest,” a statewide festival for community theaters, will be Saturday, March 25, at Central Square in Glenwood.
Contributed / MACT
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 7:33 AM

GLENWOOD — The 26th biennial Minnesota Association of Community Theatres “MACT*Fest,” a statewide festival for community theaters, is set for Saturday, March 25, at Central Square in Glenwood.

The two performance sessions — at 1:30 and 7 p.m. — present two plays each. In each session, a theater company has 10 minutes to set up on the stage, up to 60 minutes to perform, and 10 minutes to strike. Then three adjudicators offer responses to the performance — an entertaining and educational part of the festival experience. After an intermission, a second show sets up, performs and is adjudicated.

There are also workshops in the morning at Central Square.

A Sunday morning brunch at the Lakeside Ballroom will present “best of festival” awards and lifetime achievement awards to three individuals who have provided distinguished service to Minnesota theater. The awardees are Curtis Bredeson, of Starbuck; Michael Ricci, of Brooklyn Park; and Kathy Ray, of Barrett.

The 1:30 p.m. performances will start with Marshall Area Stage Company presenting an original play, “Knock on Wood,” by Maureen Keimig, followed by Ole Olson Onstage from Stillwater with another original script, “The Minnewaska Play,” by Jon Skaalen.

The 7 p.m. shows are County Seat Theater from Cloquet presenting “Tracks,” a play by Peter Tarsi. The final performance is performed by FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato, called “The End of the Beginning,” by Irish dramatist Sean O’Casey.

Tickets will be available at the door, but advance tickets are available online at mact.net .

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
