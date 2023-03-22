Statewide festival for community theater to take the stage in Glenwood this weekend

GLENWOOD — The 26th biennial Minnesota Association of Community Theatres “MACT*Fest,” a statewide festival for community theaters, is set for Saturday, March 25, at Central Square in Glenwood.

The two performance sessions — at 1:30 and 7 p.m. — present two plays each. In each session, a theater company has 10 minutes to set up on the stage, up to 60 minutes to perform, and 10 minutes to strike. Then three adjudicators offer responses to the performance — an entertaining and educational part of the festival experience. After an intermission, a second show sets up, performs and is adjudicated.

There are also workshops in the morning at Central Square.

A Sunday morning brunch at the Lakeside Ballroom will present “best of festival” awards and lifetime achievement awards to three individuals who have provided distinguished service to Minnesota theater. The awardees are Curtis Bredeson, of Starbuck; Michael Ricci, of Brooklyn Park; and Kathy Ray, of Barrett.

The 1:30 p.m. performances will start with Marshall Area Stage Company presenting an original play, “Knock on Wood,” by Maureen Keimig, followed by Ole Olson Onstage from Stillwater with another original script, “The Minnewaska Play,” by Jon Skaalen.

The 7 p.m. shows are County Seat Theater from Cloquet presenting “Tracks,” a play by Peter Tarsi. The final performance is performed by FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato, called “The End of the Beginning,” by Irish dramatist Sean O’Casey.

Tickets will be available at the door, but advance tickets are available online at mact.net .