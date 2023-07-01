Stearns History Museum to bring WWII to life with fourth annual Living History Experience

ST. CLOUD — Eighty years ago, most of the world was caught in the midst of and living with the impacts of World War II.

Today, with the "Greatest Generation" passing away, and taking with them many firsthand accounts of what it was like to live through those historic times, the generations of today are losing a valuable connection to history. It will increasingly be left to museums and historical societies to keep local stories of WWII in the public consciences.

"Kids are interested in WWII, but it is getting further away," said Caitlin Carlson, program and visitors services manager with the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud.

Re-enactors at the Stearns History Museum in St. Cloud will be dressed to the nines in their authentic 1940s clothes during the WWII Living History Experience July 8-9 to teach visitors about that era. Contributed / Stearns History Museum

The museum has been doing its part to keep this history alive with At War and At Home: The WWII Living History Experience . This year's event, July 8-9 on the grounds of the museum, will be focusing on liberation and the end of the war, taking visitors back to 1945. There will be re-enactors, WWII-era vehicles, weapons demonstrations and activities for the whole family such as trivia and a scavenger hunt.

The event will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $10 per person or $5 for museum members, and can be bought online or at the door.

"You could spend all day here if you want," Carlson said. "It's really fun."

The first WWII Experience was held in 2019, an idea from Eric Cheever, director of exhibits and curatorial at the museum. Carlson said Cheever used to be a re-enactor himself and still had many friends and contacts in the community.

"He thought it would be a real fun opportunity, because we have the space here, to invite them with all their vehicles, vintage and authentic clothing and talk about what it was like during the war," Carlson said.

The grounds of the Stearns History Museum will be set up to look a bit like a WWII military camp during an event July 8-9. Contributed / Stearns History Museum

The museum has six acres of land, plenty of space for a WWII military camp to pop up, complete with tents, vehicles and re-enactors dressed for the part. The re-enactors will have plenty of information to share about the WWII era.

"A lot of them had family that fought in the war," Carlson said. "They are very knowledgeable about the time period."

Visitors will have the chance to learn a lot about the vehicles and weapons used in the war, as well as life on a military camp. There will be many interactive exhibits on hand.

"You get to see some of it in action," Carlson said.

A scavenger hunt will give visitors a chance to be Monuments Men (or Women) on the hunt for stolen and missing works of art. The Monuments Men were a special category of military personnel whose mission it was to find and repatriate the European artwork stolen by the Nazis. The recovered art was returned to the countries and families from whom it was taken.

At least 10 Monuments Men had connections to Minnesota, including George Albert Selke , who served as the president of the St. Cloud Teacher's College, now known as St. Cloud State University.

"The scavenger hunt this year is going to be little pieces of art they have to find and liberate," Carlson said.

During the WWII Living History Experience July 8-9 on the grounds of the Stearns History Museum, there will be information and exhibits about many different aspects of the 1940s, both at war and at home. Contributed / Stearns History Museum

It wasn't just the military that played a part in the war. Back on the homefront, families had many challenges to deal with while husbands, fathers and sons were serving overseas. At the WWII Experience, there be exhibits and activities about Victory Gardens, ration books and more.

"Everybody was involved in this, one way or another," Carlson said, and the museum staff wanted to make sure there were plenty of activities and information on the war experience at home during the weekend.

The museum will also be open for those wanting to get out of the summer sun. An exhibit on WWII is still on display at the museum.

"We have just as much to see inside," Carlson said.

This summer, the Stearns History Museum is participating in the Blue Star Museums program. All currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families can enter the museum free of charge over the summer.

Re-enactors will play a big part in setting the scene at the WWII Living History Experience at the Stearns History Museum on July 8-9. Contributed / Stearns History Museum

The time-traveling fun will continue into the evening on July 8 with the WWII Hangar Dance, returning for its second year.

Taking place at the Whitney Senior Center, which once was an airplane hangar, dancers will be able to cut a rug while the Rock City Big Band play tunes from the WWII era, including swing. There will also be local craft beer on tap, and a costume contest for the best 1940s wear. The dance runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with dance lessons available at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person.

"It is very homespun," like a vintage USO show, Carlson said.

The mission of the WWII Living History Experience is to provide a fun, family-friendly event that also educates about a very important time in history. Events such as this bring to light what it was like back during the war years, Carlson said.

"Our goal is to humanize everything," Carlson said and show just how everyone came together and helped, in their own ways, to defeat the Axis powers. "Everyone was involved, from school kids to the elderly."