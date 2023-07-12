Swift County 4-H and quilters to welcome veterans to new Montevideo Veterans Home with quilts

KERKHOVEN — For the past six months, across Swift County, the hands of young and old alike have been busy cutting, sewing and tying, creating dozens of handmade quilts that will soon grace the beds and laps of veterans at the Montevideo Veterans Home .

The project, which started with Bonnie Kluver, of Kerkhoven, has been taken up by Swift County 4-H clubs, quilting groups and community members, all wanting to give the veterans a bit of home in their new home.

"We've had great response from the community," Kluver said. "It is amazing how people have supported it."

The project was initially born as a way for Kluver to honor her late father, World War II veteran George Kluver, who in his later years took up quilting when health issues kept him out of his workshop. At first he just helped his wife, Gert, with her quilting, but soon started making his own.

"He was very exacting, coordinated; his fine motor skills were perfect," Kluver remembered.

George would make quilt tops out of individual blocks, and then would send the completed top to the Bethany Reformed Church quilt group in Clara City, whose members would finish the quilt off by sewing and tying the top to the backing.

Bonnie Kluver, of Kerkhoven, works on a quilt at the Swift County Historical Museum in Benson on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Kluver came up with the veterans home quilt project as a way to honor her father, George Kluver, a World War II veteran who began making quilts in his later years. George also donated his quilts to fellow veterans. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"All of his quilts went to fellow veterans, that was his goal," Kluver said. Some of George's quilts also found their way to The Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre. The week he died, George was working on quilts for the nursing home in Clara City, Kluver said.

When news came that a veterans home would be opening in Montevideo, Kluver decided that making quilts for the new residents would be great way to honor her father.

Kluver approached the Swift County 4-H to see if the various clubs would be interested in working with quilters from across the county to make 75 quilts for the veterans home. As a member of the Kerkhoven Lutheran Quilters, Kluver was also able to get other church quilt groups involved.

"We really got started this winter," Kluver said.

Older quilters and 4-H members from Swift County work on a quilt for the Montevideo Veterans Home in March of this year. Contributed / Becca Turnquist, Swift County 4-H

The individual 4-H clubs, quilt groups and their members have answered the call in their own ways. A few people decided to make quilts on their own to donate; clubs have worked on quilts during their regular meetings; and others have come together at various work days, usually held at churches across the county, to cut fabric, sew blocks and tie up finished quilts.

"Every step was happening," Kluver said. "We had lots of good food, lots of good fellowship."

While the kids were a bit hesitant at first, when they started the quilt project, they quickly dove in.

"Once they got started it was 'oh that was pretty fun, can we make another one?'" Kluver said.

There has been a job for everyone — from cutting the fabric to sewing the quilt tops to even ironing the fabric strips. Kluver recalls two young boys who were enthralled by the iron and ironing the fabric.

"Many of those pieces were ironed multiple times," Kluver said. "They had a good time."

The 4-H involvement in the project has been pretty impressive. Becca Turnquist, a University of Minnesota Extension educator who works in 4-H Youth Development in Swift County, said between 150 and 200 4-H members have taken part so far in various ways.

Pieper Gades, a Swift County 4-H member, works on a sewing machine during a working day for the Montevideo Veterans Home quilt project earlier this year. 4-H club members have been able to learn many different skills during the quilt project, including working with a sewing machine and ironing. Contributed / Becca Turnquist, Swift County 4-H

"It has been a wonderful project that has added a lot of community to our 4-H, learning new skills and working with other community members for a greater cause," Turnquist said.

Serving and being involved in the community is a pillar of 4-H, and Turnquist said it is important to instill that in children at a young age. The hope is today's 4-H members will become tomorrow's volunteers and community leaders, especially as those sitting in those roles today are getting older and having to cut back.

"We need to replenish that, so our communities can continue to be vibrant and thriving," Turnquist said.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, when they gave Kluver and the 4-H clubs the green light for the quilt project, said the Montevideo home would need at least 75 quilts.

At first that number seemed rather daunting, but the quilters have made impressive progress. So far, 61 quilts have been completed — along with three times the number of wheelchair and walker bags the group was told are needed.

The Montevideo Veterans Home quilt project has been a chance for different generations to work together and get to know each other. Contributed / Becca Turnquist, Swift County 4-H

"To have over 60 quilts done — and on schedule to have over 75 — is very phenomenal and we are really happy with that, really proud of that," Turnquist said.

With the grand opening of the new veterans home to happen sometime this fall, the Swift County quilters and 4-H are still hard at work and invite other community members to help.

In a partnership with the Swift County Historical Society , which is displaying a special quilt exhibit, a working day will be held at the museum in Benson on Friday, July 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone can come and help the quilters complete even more quilts for the veterans.

The quilters will also have a table set up at the Kerkhoven Farmers Market from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 29 at the Pillsbury Park Pool Shelter.

Cathie Kallstrom, left, of Willmar, and Faye Helms, of Kerkhoven, work together on a quilt for the Montevideo Veterans Home at the Swift County Historical Museum in Benson on Saturday, June 17, 2023. A second work day will be held at the museum on July 14, as well as at the Kerkhoven Farmers Market on Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 29. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

The grand opening of the Montevideo Veterans Home is still to be determined. The Swift County 4-H and quilt groups who have spent long hours making the quilts for the soon-to-be residents are very much looking forward to the day they can hand over their creations.

"We will probably be well over 75 quilts, which is wonderful. A little stash is great," Kluver said. "It will be so exciting."