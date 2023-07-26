Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

The bright lights of Broadway will be shining down on Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra's summer concert

"Broadway, Baby!" will be held at 7 p.m. July 27 at the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults.

Joseph, played by Cole Woltjer, sings in his technicolor dreamcoat, during a dress rehearsal of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra, with special guests the West Central Singers, will be performing multiple Broadway hits from shows such as "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Cats," "My Fair Lady" and "The King and I" at the July 27 concert.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — The Great White Way will be located in Willmar, Minnesota, at least for a few hours on July 27 with the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra 's summer concert "Broadway, Baby!"

Past WASO performances:

The orchestra, along with special guests the West Central Singers , will be performing a multitude of hits from blockbuster Broadway shows including many by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webster and Rogers and Hammerstein.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. July 27 in the auditorium of the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door or online at www.willmarorchestra.com . Children under the age of 18 are free.

The chorus will join the orchestra on three selections — "A Little Sondheim Suite," "A Concert Celebration" with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, and "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" from Irving Berlin's Miss Liberty.

The orchestra will also be playing pieces from shows such as "Porgy and Bess," "Guys and Dolls," "My Fair Lady" and "The King and I."

ADVERTISEMENT

100922.N.WCT.WASOConcert.001.jpg
The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Stephen J. Ramsey, will perform many Broadway favorites on July 27. The orchestra will be joined by the West Central Singers for three numbers.
Contributed / John Kellen

WASO was established in March 1957 by Dr. Lawrence and Margaret Opsahl. It is currently led by Stephen Ramsey, who took over as music director and conductor in the fall of 2016.

The orchestra includes strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments, and is always looking for new members to join. WASO practices weekly at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the WEAC. Interested musicians can contact the orchestra at willmarorchestra@gmail.com for more information.

The West Central Singers is a mixed adult choir with members from around the Willmar Lakes Area. It is directed by Naomi Powers Baker.

The choir was established in 2001 with a mission to provide opportunities for people to not only sing and perform choral music but also give people the chance to hear it as well. Anyone with a passion for singing and music is welcome to join the group, which rehearses Thursday evenings at the Willmar Community Center.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published July 26, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
The interior of the former United Methodist Church that will be transformed to be the stage and performing arts center of the Renville Friends of the Arts. The newly-acquired building was the site for a July 19, 2023 of those who have helped transform other buildings in the region.
Members Only
Local
Community of Renville, Minnesota, takes a 'leap of faith' for its future home of the arts
1h ago
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Records published July 26, 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo vs. Minneota, 072523.001.jpg
Sports
American Junior Legion baseball roundup: Montevideo is one step closer to state
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wraps up its district run
9h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
2848401+tennis ball.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Rutten, Saue earn open titles at WaterDays Festival
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Glenwood-Lowry shortstop Levi Johnson throws to first base for an out during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Sports
American legion baseball: Glenwood-Lowry finds a good way to end the summer
16h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne