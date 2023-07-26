The bright lights of Broadway will be shining down on Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra's summer concert

WILLMAR — The Great White Way will be located in Willmar, Minnesota, at least for a few hours on July 27 with the Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra 's summer concert "Broadway, Baby!"

The orchestra, along with special guests the West Central Singers , will be performing a multitude of hits from blockbuster Broadway shows including many by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webster and Rogers and Hammerstein.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. July 27 in the auditorium of the Willmar Education and Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and can be purchased at the door or online at www.willmarorchestra.com . Children under the age of 18 are free.

The chorus will join the orchestra on three selections — "A Little Sondheim Suite," "A Concert Celebration" with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, and "Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor" from Irving Berlin's Miss Liberty.

The orchestra will also be playing pieces from shows such as "Porgy and Bess," "Guys and Dolls," "My Fair Lady" and "The King and I."

The Willmar Area Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Stephen J. Ramsey, will perform many Broadway favorites on July 27. The orchestra will be joined by the West Central Singers for three numbers. Contributed / John Kellen

WASO was established in March 1957 by Dr. Lawrence and Margaret Opsahl. It is currently led by Stephen Ramsey, who took over as music director and conductor in the fall of 2016.

The orchestra includes strings, brass, woodwinds and percussion instruments, and is always looking for new members to join. WASO practices weekly at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the WEAC. Interested musicians can contact the orchestra at willmarorchestra@gmail.com for more information.

The West Central Singers is a mixed adult choir with members from around the Willmar Lakes Area. It is directed by Naomi Powers Baker.

The choir was established in 2001 with a mission to provide opportunities for people to not only sing and perform choral music but also give people the chance to hear it as well. Anyone with a passion for singing and music is welcome to join the group, which rehearses Thursday evenings at the Willmar Community Center.