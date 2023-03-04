99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

The Granite City Radio Theatre is on air in St. Cloud

The Granite City Radio Theatre radio variety show is halfway through its 11th season of bringing music, comedy and radio drama to the airwaves around St. Cloud.

GCRT-S10-E2-Jay-and-Band.jpg
Granite City Radio Theatre brings music, comedy and drama together for a unique entertainment experience in front of a studio audience. Host Jay Terry shares the stage with house band Collective Unconscious.
Contributed / Granite City Radio Theatre
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
March 04, 2023 07:11 AM

ST. CLOUD — Four times a year, inside Pioneer Place on 5th in St. Cloud, one can experience the golden age of radio while still firmly in the 21st century.

"It's this fun, old-school, new-school situation," said Jeff Carmack, arts and cultural heritage producer for KVSC 88.1 FM in St. Cloud, a college and community radio station based at St. Cloud State University. "It is theater of the mind."

The Granite City Radio Theatre got its start in 2012, and is in the middle of its 11th season. Its next show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 15, both on air and in person at the Pioneer Place.

"It is a variety show; there are a variety of things that go on," Carmack said.

Dennis-Warner-and-CU.jpg
Dennis Warner plays with the Granite City Radio Theatre house band Collective Unconsious during a taping of the radio theater at the Pioneer Place on 5th in St. Cloud. Every show brings a new musical guest to the stage.
Contributed / Granite City Radio Theatre

Each show has a special musical guest who plays with the show's house band, Collective Unconscious . Carmack said artists from various musical genres have taken the stage over the years and come from across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They have a really good time," Carmack said. "We try to represent most of Minnesota."

Joining the musical entertainment are various comedic skits written and performed by St. Cloud State graduates and entertainers Jay Terry, Heather Mastromarco and Mackenzie Lahren. Terry also doubles as the show's host. A trivia contest, led by Dave Barth, brings members of the community to the stage, along with more laughs.

"We try to keep it fun," Carmack said. "That is the big draw, the success there."

Shades Birgade.jpg
The acting troupe Shades Brigade bring a radio drama to life during episodes of the Granite City Radio Theatre.
Contributed / Granite City Radio Theatre

Probably the most unique aspect of the Granite City Radio Theatre is the ongoing serial radio drama Shades Brigade . Written by Eric Webster and acted by a group of performers including Webster, Lee Adams, Dave Gangler, and Shanan Custer, the show takes the audience on a thrilling and fun ride through pre-World War II covert missions.

"It is good storytelling. It is funny and definitely over the top," Carmack said.

Shades Brigade has been part of Granite City Radio Theatre from its earliest days and continues to be a popular draw.

"Each show is like an episode, and each episode has like, three acts," Carmack said. "There are a lot of cliffhangers. You have to tune in next time to hear what happens."

All together the pieces create a unique entertainment opportunity, whether you are in the audience or listening on the radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

More by SHELBY LINDRUD
Frozen Jr 030123 001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Willmar Middle School to perform 'Frozen Jr.' this weekend
This year's Willmar Middle School play is based on the blockbuster Disney movie "Frozen."
March 01, 2023 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
102321.IMPACT.WCT.Highway23.04.jpg
Local
Open house for Highway 23 South Gap project to be held March 2
The project will see the a seven-mile stretch of Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville expanding from two lane to four lanes.
February 25, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
64832+20120213021112thompsonhouse02.jpg
Local
Housing study shows need for various types of properties across Kandiyohi County
A housing study created for the county and city Economic Development Commission showed a need for nearly 1,000 housing units to be constructed across Kandiyohi County by 2030.
February 25, 2023 05:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Kandiyohi County Board April 5 2022.JPG
Local
Kandiyohi County Board of Commissioners and County Administrator Larry Kleindl built a relationship of trust
Outgoing Kandiyohi County Administrator Larry Kleindl has worked with several different County Boards over his 16 years in the post
February 22, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Shelby Lindrud
Load More

"You've got the music, you've got the drama, you've got the comedy," Carmack said.

This fun show might not even exist if it wasn't for Minnesota voters back in 2008. That was the year the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment was passed, which dedicated an increase to the state's sales tax to environmental and cultural programs.

KVSC became one of the arts organizations that benefited from the amendment, and the radio show is one of the programs that is provided funding by the law's passage.

"It makes things like this available" to the public at an affordable cost, Carmack said.

The idea to stage a radio drama came from Carmack's experience with the Veranda Variety Hour at the Pioneer Place. Two years into Carmack working as the arts and cultural producer, he and others involved with the variety show thought it would be entertaining to bring the show to the radio. A grant was written to the Legacy Fund and awarded, giving birth to the Granite City Radio Theatre.

Jay Terry, Heather Mastromarco and Mackenzie Lahren.jpg
Comedy skits by Mackenzie Lahren, left, Heather Mastromarco, center, and Jay Terry bring the laughs during Granite City Radio Theatre shows.
Contributed / Granite City Radio Theatre

"The first year there was trial and error," Carmack said. "Some things worked, some things didn't."

One of the issues worked out was just how many shows there should be. The decision was made to have four shows a year, one per quarter.

Carmack said it takes a lot of work to put together one show and doing it weekly or even monthly would have been too much for part-time staff. Students from St. Cloud State help run things behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It became very, very popular and people loved it," Carmack said.

As with so many in-person events, the pandemic was a challenge for the radio show, but one it was able to overcome. Only a few days before things started to shut down in March 2020, the radio show had put on its March 11 program. It would be the last show in front of an audience for more than a year.

"We were the last show at the Pioneer Place" before the pandemic closed it down, Carmack said.

Luckily the show was able to go on a few months later, but inside the closed and dark Pioneer Place. All the in-person acts and staff had to be distanced and masked while Shades Brigade actors pre-recorded their acts. The lights at the theater had to stay off, so members of the public wouldn't try to come in.

"There was no audience," Carmack said. "All of St. Cloud was dark."

GCRT-S11E1-Crowd.jpg
The four shows Granite City Radio Theatre puts on each year are popular in St. Cloud, with audiences normally filling the Pioneer Place on 5th theater. Of course, you can also experience the show on the radio.
Contributed / Granite City Radio Theatre

The show only missed one episode during the pandemic, and it was still able to get its full grant funding. By June 2021, with the Season 9 series finale, the radio show was back to normal, with an audience in their seats.

"Now we are back in full force," Carmack said.

There are many ways to tune into the show. Those who live within 70 miles of St. Cloud can tune in on KVSC 88.1 FM, or those living around the Twin Cities can turned their radio dial to KMOJ 89.9 FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also listen live from the KVSC website or smartphone app. Each show is uploaded to the station's website within hours of airing. And if you want to see the show in person, tickets can be purchased at the Pioneer Place.

Carmack believes radio theater is a unique entertainment experience that isn't necessarily a visual medium. Instead, the mind takes over.

"You let it take over your imagination," Carmack said. "Your imagination, mind helps fill in the blanks. You can visualize the whole thing."

He urges people to give the show a chance. Old episodes also can be found on the radio station's website . You might just find yourself hooked.

"You put this on and it fills your brain with stories, adventure and laughter," Carmack said. "It is a strange, fun time. I encourage people to listen."

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
crash.png
Local
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 outside Paynesville, Minnesota
March 06, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Congresswoman Michelle Fishbach, Nick Lunneborg, Minnesota Senator Andrew Lang and Minnesota Representative Dave Baker provide legislative updates at an event hosted by Kandiyohi County Farm Bureau, Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-business Committee and Kandiyohi County and City of Willmar Economic Development Commission Agriculture and Renewable Energy Committee.
Local
Legislators provide updates to area farmers Saturday in Willmar
March 06, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown