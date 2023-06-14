Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop

WILLMAR — It's that time of the year again, when local artists open their creative spaces to the public and invite them to peruse, discuss and purchase their art. The annual Willmar Area Arts Council Studio Hop is set for June 16 and 17, with 13 artists at seven different studio spaces.

The studios will be open 4 to 9 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17. Many of the studios will provide refreshments. Studios 2, 3, 5 and 7 are handicap-accessible, and all have air conditioning for the comfort of visitors.

Hoppers can register to win prizes as well by picking up a punch card at their first studio of the hop. They can get a punch from each studio they visit and turn them in at the end of the Hop.

Studio 1 for this year's Hop is DEMO Inc., at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 South and Kandiyohi County Road 3 in Svea . The featured artists at the arts center will be Pauline Donahue and Monica Villars. Donahue will be showcasing her mixed media pieces, while Villars will have several different art types on display including multi-medium, contemporary quilts, jewelry, book arts and western paper.

Mary Rinke of Willmar looks at artwork at DEMO Inc. during Studio Hop on June 17, 2022. DEMO Inc. will again be part of Studio Hop this year, with two artists showcasing their work. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Studio 2, the Barn Theatre , at 321 Fourth St. S.W., is providing space for five different artists to show their talents to the public. Jessalyn Canavan will be showing her pottery; Elaine Hagen will display pottery and photographs; and Nan Karr Kaufenberg will have her linoleum block prints with watercolors on show. Also at the Barn will be photography by John Kellen and paintings by Dona Larkin.

Studio 3's artist is painter and wood/linoleum block printer Don Houseman. He'll be showing his art, paintings and wood/linoleum block prints, in a tent outside his home at 504 23rd St. S.E. in Willmar.

Art lovers will find Karen Kaufenberg's photography at Studio 4, located at 2373 88th Ave. N.E. in Spicer .

The public can look for Studio Hop signs pointing the way to participating studio spaces. Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo

In New London, Studio 5 is located at 326 Main St. S. Della Conroy will be exhibiting her paintings while Phyllis Joos will feature her printmaking, etchings and screen prints.

Studio 6, at 105 Birch St. S.E. in New London , is the home studio of jewelry maker Laurel Iverson .

The New London Little Theatre , at 24 Central Ave. E., will be Studio 7, hosting painter Ana Serrano .

Studio Hop is partially funded through a grant from the Willmar Arts Fund at the Willmar Area Community Foundation.