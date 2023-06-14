Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Thirteen artists exhibiting at Willmar Lakes Area studios for Studio Hop

Art lovers will be able to visit seven studio spaces in Willmar, New London, Spicer and Svea during the annual two-day art crawl.

Cathy Halbritter, left, and Kristi Glup look at artist Mary Schroepfer’s paintings Friday evening at the Studio 3 location in Willmar for the annual Studio Hop.
Local artists will be on hand at seven different studios for Studio Hop on June 16-17. The public will be able to view and purchase artworks of many different mediums at the studios, from painting and jewelry to ceramics and textiles.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 7:11 AM

WILLMAR — It's that time of the year again, when local artists open their creative spaces to the public and invite them to peruse, discuss and purchase their art. The annual Willmar Area Arts Council Studio Hop is set for June 16 and 17, with 13 artists at seven different studio spaces.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

The studios will be open 4 to 9 p.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17. Many of the studios will provide refreshments. Studios 2, 3, 5 and 7 are handicap-accessible, and all have air conditioning for the comfort of visitors.

Hoppers can register to win prizes as well by picking up a punch card at their first studio of the hop. They can get a punch from each studio they visit and turn them in at the end of the Hop.

Studio 1 for this year's Hop is DEMO Inc., at the corner of U.S. Highway 71 South and Kandiyohi County Road 3 in Svea . The featured artists at the arts center will be Pauline Donahue and Monica Villars. Donahue will be showcasing her mixed media pieces, while Villars will have several different art types on display including multi-medium, contemporary quilts, jewelry, book arts and western paper.

Mary Rinke of Willmar looks at artwork at DEMO Inc. during Studio Hop on Friday, June 17, 2022.
Mary Rinke of Willmar looks at artwork at DEMO Inc. during Studio Hop on June 17, 2022. DEMO Inc. will again be part of Studio Hop this year, with two artists showcasing their work.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Studio 2, the Barn Theatre , at 321 Fourth St. S.W., is providing space for five different artists to show their talents to the public. Jessalyn Canavan will be showing her pottery; Elaine Hagen will display pottery and photographs; and Nan Karr Kaufenberg will have her linoleum block prints with watercolors on show. Also at the Barn will be photography by John Kellen and paintings by Dona Larkin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don Houseman standing in his art studio.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
First-time Studio Hop artist Don Houseman sees beauty and art all around
Houseman, who moved to Willmar last year, is a painter and wood block printmaker. He was an artist at Celebrate Art! Celebrate Coffee! several times, but this year will be his first Studio Hop.

Studio 3's artist is painter and wood/linoleum block printer Don Houseman. He'll be showing his art, paintings and wood/linoleum block prints, in a tent outside his home at 504 23rd St. S.E. in Willmar.

Art lovers will find Karen Kaufenberg's photography at Studio 4, located at 2373 88th Ave. N.E. in Spicer .

Erica Dischino / Tribune Local artists exhibited works in their creative spaces Friday evening for the 15th annual Studio Hop. The public had the opportunity to tour artists’ workshops, meet the creators and even purchase some of the artwork.
The public can look for Studio Hop signs pointing the way to participating studio spaces.
Erica Dischino / West Central Tribune file photo

In New London, Studio 5 is located at 326 Main St. S. Della Conroy will be exhibiting her paintings while Phyllis Joos will feature her printmaking, etchings and screen prints.

Studio 6, at 105 Birch St. S.E. in New London , is the home studio of jewelry maker Laurel Iverson .

The New London Little Theatre , at 24 Central Ave. E., will be Studio 7, hosting painter Ana Serrano .

Studio Hop is partially funded through a grant from the Willmar Arts Fund at the Willmar Area Community Foundation.

Claire Anderson, 6, reacts to an art display at DEMO Inc. south of Willmar during the 2022 Lakes Area Art Studio Hop on Friday, June 17, 2022. This year's event featured five studios and nine artists who shared their work with community members.
There will be plenty of art to impress during this year's Studio Hop.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.microphone.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Minnesota All-State Lutheran Choir to perform at Spicer, Minnesota, church June 24
June 14, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 06:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
WCT.STOCK.WEACSchoolBoard.0019.jpg
Local
Willmar School Board talks operating levy, bond referendum in budget meeting
June 14, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
State golf: NLS boys in 7th, LQPV girls in 2nd
June 13, 2023 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott