99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Vote for the Best of the Best 2023

You can vote now in the West Central Tribune's Best of The Best 2023.

BEST OF 2023.jpg
West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 10:15 AM

WILLMAR — Let the voting begin for Best of the Best 2023 for west central Minnesota .

Sponsored by the West Central Tribune , readers can vote each day through 10 a.m. on May 21 to pick their best picks in more than 160 categories.

The "Best of the Best" is one of the favorite projects each year, all because of the participation of you — Tribune readers.

This project allows all community members to vote for their favorite places, people and things. It is an intensive project that generates a lot of community excitement.

The results will be published in a special section in late July. In addition to content on the winners and more, there are dozens of advertisements by individuals and businesses celebrating their success.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a great read.

First, we need your picks for your favorites. It's time to vote in the Best of the Best 2023 .

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Review: 'Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind,' a heartfelt ode to a Canadian icon
Arts and Entertainment
Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
May 01, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Lewis / Los Angeles Times
longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Local
Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
WCT.STOCK.Art classes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Classes and workshops calendar published April 26, 2023
April 27, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne