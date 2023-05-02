Vote for the Best of the Best 2023

WILLMAR — Let the voting begin for Best of the Best 2023 for west central Minnesota .

Sponsored by the West Central Tribune , readers can vote each day through 10 a.m. on May 21 to pick their best picks in more than 160 categories.

The "Best of the Best" is one of the favorite projects each year, all because of the participation of you — Tribune readers.

This project allows all community members to vote for their favorite places, people and things. It is an intensive project that generates a lot of community excitement.

The results will be published in a special section in late July. In addition to content on the winners and more, there are dozens of advertisements by individuals and businesses celebrating their success.

It is a great read.

First, we need your picks for your favorites. It's time to vote in the Best of the Best 2023 .