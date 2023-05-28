West central Minnesota communities celebrate their cities in style

Community events are being celebrated all around the area this year. Most details were not available at press time so check with their websites and social media pages for details. Community celebrations over the Fourth of July are in a separate article.

June 7-11, Renville

SUGAR BEET DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Renvillemnsugarbeetdays/

June 9-10, Kandiyohi

KANDI IS DANDY DAYS: Street dance to take place Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m.; more information online at cityofkandiyohimn.com or the Kandiyohi Community Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kandicommunityclub

June 11-18, Montevideo

FIESTA DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays

June 13-18, Atwater

FESTIVAL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510

June 14-17, Paynesville

TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at paynesvillechamber.org

June 14-18, Bird Island

ISLAND DAYS: Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500

June 16-18, Canby

CANBY HAT DAZE: Go online for more information at canbychamber.com

Charlene Stone, 5, finger paints on a large mural during the 2022 SQUIDFest / RIBFest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Granite Falls. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

June 21-25, Willmar

WILLMAR FESTS: see separate story

June 21-25, Dawson

RIVERFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/DawsonRiverfest

June 22-24, Granite Falls

WESTERN FEST: PRCA rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch; more information online at www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/westernfestrodeo

July 1-4, Spicer

FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story

Thousands of spectators line Lake Avenue to watch as countless floats for the Fourth of July parade pass by on the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022, in downtown Spicer. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 1, Prinsburg

FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story

July 5-9, Danube

FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays

July 6-8, Clara City

PRAIRIE FEST DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest

July 6-9, Litchfield

WATERCADE: Go online for more information online www.watercade.com

July 6-9, Brooten

BONANZA VALLEY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/brooten56316

July 14-15, Madison

STINKER DAY and DRAGONFEST: Go online for more information at www.madisonmn.info

Ivy Asfeld, 2, eagerly watches as toppings are added to her ice cream sundae during an ice cream social at the Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia on Friday, July 29, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 12-16, Sacred Heart

SUMMER FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest

July 13-16, Benson

KID DAY CELEBRATION: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/BensonMNKidDay

July 13-16, Cosmos

SPACE FESTIVAL: Go online for more information at cosmos-mn.com

July 17-22, New London

WATER DAYS: Go online for more information at www.newlondonwaterdays.com/

A parade participant blows bubbles while taking part in Saturday's Lake Lillian Fun Days parade on Aug. 6, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 24-30, Olivia

CORN CAPITAL DAYS: Go online for more information at corncapitaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornCapitalDays

July 28-30, Kerkhoven

TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.cityofkerk.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KerkhovenLionsClub

July 28-30, Glenwood

WATERAMA: Go online for more information at www.waterama.org

July 30-Aug. 6, Lake Lillian

FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/LakeLillianFunDays

Aug. 4-6, Pennock

PENNOCK FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/pennockfundays

Aug. 10-12, Belgrade

AUGUSTFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/belgradeaugustfest

Aug. 13, Bechyn

CZECH HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 32nd annual festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call 320-522-1218 for more information.

Aug. 18-20, Grove City

WINDMILL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.grovecitymn.com/grove-city-windmill-days

Aug. 25-27, Raymond

RAYMOND HARVEST FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Raymond125thYear

Sept. 16-17, Appleton

APPLEFEST: Go online for more information at the Chamber Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AACCMN

Sept. 16, Granite Falls

SQUID FEST/RIB FEST: Go online for more information at www.prairiesquidfest.com/

Oct. 7, Atwater

OKTOBERFEST: Third annual Atwater Oktoberfest; go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510/