West central Minnesota communities celebrate their cities in style
Visitors come by the dozens to celebrate summer with food, laughter and parades throughout the region.
Community events are being celebrated all around the area this year. Most details were not available at press time so check with their websites and social media pages for details. Community celebrations over the Fourth of July are in a separate article.
June 7-11, Renville
SUGAR BEET DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Renvillemnsugarbeetdays/
June 9-10, Kandiyohi
KANDI IS DANDY DAYS: Street dance to take place Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m.; more information online at cityofkandiyohimn.com or the Kandiyohi Community Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kandicommunityclub
June 11-18, Montevideo
FIESTA DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays
June 13-18, Atwater
FESTIVAL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510
June 14-17, Paynesville
TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at paynesvillechamber.org
June 14-18, Bird Island
ISLAND DAYS: Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500
June 16-18, Canby
CANBY HAT DAZE: Go online for more information at canbychamber.com
June 21-25, Willmar
WILLMAR FESTS: see separate story
June 21-25, Dawson
RIVERFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/DawsonRiverfest
June 22-24, Granite Falls
WESTERN FEST: PRCA rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch; more information online at www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/westernfestrodeo
July 1-4, Spicer
FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story
July 1, Prinsburg
FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story
July 5-9, Danube
FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays
July 6-8, Clara City
PRAIRIE FEST DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest
July 6-9, Litchfield
WATERCADE: Go online for more information online www.watercade.com
July 6-9, Brooten
BONANZA VALLEY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/brooten56316
July 14-15, Madison
STINKER DAY and DRAGONFEST: Go online for more information at www.madisonmn.info
July 12-16, Sacred Heart
SUMMER FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest
July 13-16, Benson
KID DAY CELEBRATION: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/BensonMNKidDay
July 13-16, Cosmos
SPACE FESTIVAL: Go online for more information at cosmos-mn.com
July 17-22, New London
WATER DAYS: Go online for more information at www.newlondonwaterdays.com/
July 24-30, Olivia
CORN CAPITAL DAYS: Go online for more information at corncapitaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornCapitalDays
July 28-30, Kerkhoven
TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.cityofkerk.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KerkhovenLionsClub
July 28-30, Glenwood
WATERAMA: Go online for more information at www.waterama.org
July 30-Aug. 6, Lake Lillian
FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/LakeLillianFunDays
Aug. 4-6, Pennock
PENNOCK FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/pennockfundays
Aug. 10-12, Belgrade
AUGUSTFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/belgradeaugustfest
Aug. 13, Bechyn
CZECH HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 32nd annual festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call 320-522-1218 for more information.
Aug. 18-20, Grove City
WINDMILL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.grovecitymn.com/grove-city-windmill-days
Aug. 25-27, Raymond
RAYMOND HARVEST FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Raymond125thYear
Sept. 16-17, Appleton
APPLEFEST: Go online for more information at the Chamber Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AACCMN
Sept. 16, Granite Falls
SQUID FEST/RIB FEST: Go online for more information at www.prairiesquidfest.com/
Oct. 7, Atwater
OKTOBERFEST: Third annual Atwater Oktoberfest; go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510/
