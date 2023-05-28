99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

West central Minnesota communities celebrate their cities in style

Visitors come by the dozens to celebrate summer with food, laughter and parades throughout the region.

A young girl tosses candy to children waiting patiently on the sidewalk of North Armstrong Avenue during the Watercade parade in downtown Litchfield on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
A young girl tosses candy to children waiting patiently on the sidewalk of North Armstrong Avenue during the Watercade parade in downtown Litchfield on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 1:22 PM

Community events are being celebrated all around the area this year. Most details were not available at press time so check with their websites and social media pages for details. Community celebrations over the Fourth of July are in a separate article.

June 7-11, Renville

SUGAR BEET DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Renvillemnsugarbeetdays/

June 9-10, Kandiyohi

KANDI IS DANDY DAYS: Street dance to take place Saturday, June 10, at 8 p.m.; more information online at cityofkandiyohimn.com or the Kandiyohi Community Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kandicommunityclub

June 11-18, Montevideo

FIESTA DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/montevideofiestadays

June 13-18, Atwater

FESTIVAL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.atwaterfestivaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510

ADVERTISEMENT

June 14-17, Paynesville

TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at paynesvillechamber.org

June 14-18, Bird Island

ISLAND DAYS: Go online for more information at www.birdislandcity.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/Island-Days-162967003867500

June 16-18, Canby

CANBY HAT DAZE: Go online for more information at canbychamber.com

Charlene Stone, 5, finger paints on a large mural during this year's SQUIDFest / RIBFest 2022 on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Granite Falls.
Charlene Stone, 5, finger paints on a large mural during the 2022 SQUIDFest / RIBFest 2022 on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Granite Falls.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

June 21-25, Willmar

WILLMAR FESTS: see separate story

June 21-25, Dawson

RIVERFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/DawsonRiverfest

June 22-24, Granite Falls

WESTERN FEST: PRCA rodeo at Lee Mar Ranch; more information online at www.granitefallsprcarodeo.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/westernfestrodeo

July 1-4, Spicer

FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicer Fourth of July Parade 002.jpg
Thousands of spectators line Lake Avenue to watch as countless floats for the Fourth of July parade pass by on the morning of Monday, July 4, 2022, in downtown Spicer.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 1, Prinsburg

FOURTH OF JULY, see separate story

July 5-9, Danube

FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/danubefundays

July 6-8, Clara City

PRAIRIE FEST DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/ClaraCityPrairieFest

July 6-9, Litchfield

WATERCADE: Go online for more information online www.watercade.com

July 6-9, Brooten

BONANZA VALLEY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/brooten56316

July 14-15, Madison

STINKER DAY and DRAGONFEST: Go online for more information at www.madisonmn.info

Ivy Asfeld, 2, eagerly watches as toppings are added to her ice cream sundae during an ice cream social at the Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Ivy Asfeld, 2, eagerly watches as toppings are added to her ice cream sundae during an ice cream social at the Faith United Methodist Church in Olivia on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

July 12-16, Sacred Heart

SUMMER FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/SacredHeartSummerfest

July 13-16, Benson

KID DAY CELEBRATION: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/BensonMNKidDay

July 13-16, Cosmos

SPACE FESTIVAL: Go online for more information at cosmos-mn.com

July 17-22, New London

WATER DAYS: Go online for more information at www.newlondonwaterdays.com/

A parade participant blows bubbles while taking part in Saturday's Lake Lillian Fun Days parade on August 6, 2022.
A parade participant blows bubbles while taking part in Saturday's Lake Lillian Fun Days parade on Aug. 6, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

July 24-30, Olivia

CORN CAPITAL DAYS: Go online for more information at corncapitaldays.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CornCapitalDays

July 28-30, Kerkhoven

TOWN AND COUNTRY DAYS: Go online for more information at www.cityofkerk.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/KerkhovenLionsClub

July 28-30, Glenwood

WATERAMA: Go online for more information at www.waterama.org

ADVERTISEMENT

July 30-Aug. 6, Lake Lillian

FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/LakeLillianFunDays

Aug. 4-6, Pennock

PENNOCK FUN DAYS: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/pennockfundays

Aug. 10-12, Belgrade

AUGUSTFEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/belgradeaugustfest

Aug. 13, Bechyn

CZECH HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 32nd annual festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call 320-522-1218 for more information.

Aug. 18-20, Grove City

WINDMILL DAYS: Go online for more information at www.grovecitymn.com/grove-city-windmill-days

Aug. 25-27, Raymond

RAYMOND HARVEST FEST: Go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Raymond125thYear

Sept. 16-17, Appleton

APPLEFEST: Go online for more information at the Chamber Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AACCMN

Sept. 16, Granite Falls

SQUID FEST/RIB FEST: Go online for more information at www.prairiesquidfest.com/

ADVERTISEMENT

Oct. 7, Atwater

OKTOBERFEST: Third annual Atwater Oktoberfest; go online for more information at www.facebook.com/Atwater-Festival-Days-1726910184238510/

West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Mikah Whitecloud, at right, laughs with friends during the UMN Morris Circle of Nations Indigenous Association 37th Annual Powwow on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Celebrations continue throughout the summer in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
WCT.STOCK.ArtistsWanted.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist Wanted published May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS' Last Chance Meet, 052523.015.jpg
Prep
Track and field: NLS Wildcat is having a season to remember
May 26, 2023 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals
May 25, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: NLS Wildcats sitting in 1st place at 3AA tourney
May 25, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne