99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

West Central Singers to plant a musical garden at spring concerts in Willmar, Spicer

The West Central Singers is a mixed adult choir will perform two shows, one in Spicer and one in Willmar. Tickets are $10 and available at the door.

Dahlia flowers soak up some last-minute sunlight as the sun sets over Rustic Designs Flower Farm near Belgrade on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
The theme of the West Central Singer's spring concert is a "Garden of Music," which is fitting after such a long winter.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo
Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Today at 8:57 AM

WILLMAR — With the snow having finally melted after a winter that never seemed to end, the West Central Singers are welcoming spring with two shows over the Earth Day weekend all about the beauty of gardens and nature.

"A Garden of Music" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 22 at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer and 4 p.m. April 23 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar. Tickets are $10 for adults, children and students are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

The program is full of songs that bring to mind soil, seed and flower. It starts with the "Suite of Prayers for Our Earth" by Bret Hesla and Zach Busch, followed by pieces called "The Ground" by Ola Gjeilo and "The Seed" bu Glyn Lehmann.

More by SHELBY LINDRUD

The next group of songs show off some well-known tunes such as "Singin in the Rain," "Blue Skies," "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In" and "The Garden Song."

But even in a musical garden, not everything can be bright and cheerful. The choir will be performing "Life is Not a Garden" composed by Elizabeth Alexander for a high school choir. According to her website, Alexander said the students pushed her to write a song more truthful to their own experiences, which included hurt, fear and anger at the same time as hope and beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Central Singers will finish off the concert with several garden-themed pieces such as "Octopus's Garden," "Down by the Salley Gardens," "The Garden of Music," "The Garden of Love," "The Mind is a Garden" and "For the Beauty of the Earth."

West Central Singers 120222 004.jpg
Singers with the West Central Singers choir practice at the Willmar Community Center on Dec. 1, 2022. The choir has been performing for more than 20 years and will be performing their spring concerts this weekend.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune file photo

The West Central Singers is a mixed adult choir with members from around the Willmar Lakes Area. It is directed by Naomi Powers Baker. Accompanying the choir on the piano for the spring concerts is Kari Stadem.

The choir was established in 2001 with a mission to provide opportunities for people to not only sing and perform choral music but also give people the chance to hear it as well. Anyone with a passion for singing and music is welcome to join the group, which rehearses Thursday evenings at the Willmar Community Center.

Shelby Lindrud
By Shelby Lindrud
Shelby Lindrud is a reporter with the West Central Tribune of Willmar. Her focus areas are arts and entertainment, agriculture, features writing and the Kandiyohi County Board.

She can be reached via email slindrud@wctrib.com or direct 320-214-4373.


What To Read Next
WCT.STOCK.CollegeFineArts.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Calendar for Regional Colleges published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
A pair of white lilies against a reflective background.
Local
Funeral service listing published April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
JCPenny Tour 041423 001.jpg
Local
Willmar City Council approves extending the contract with BKV Group for city hall/community center proposals
April 19, 2023 05:44 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
WCT.STOCK.GirlsSoftballPreviewLead.2023.jpg
Prep
Girls softball previews 2023
April 16, 2023 11:05 AM
Willmar sophomore shortstop Hannah Magnuson throws the ball to first base during a Central Lakes Conference game against Rocori on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Softball roundup: An unusual home opener for the Willmar Cardinals
April 18, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis: Willmar opens with a win and a loss
April 18, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field roundup: Willmar Cardinals nab firsts at Rockford meet
April 18, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators
Pro
Shipley: Hindsight and statistics make Wild’s Game 1 goaltender an easy call
Filip Gustavsson is the obvious choice for Monday night’s playoff opener. After that, who knows?
April 16, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Pro
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole outduels Twins’ Pablo López in series finale
Cole allowed just two hits on Sunday as part of a complete game shutout
April 16, 2023 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4155523+minnesota-timberwolves.gif
Pro
Timberwolves basketball boss Tim Connelly returns to Denver for first-round series
Eleven months after leaving Denver to take the same job in Minnesota, the Wolves basketball boss is set to watch his current team take on his former one in a first-round bout.
April 16, 2023 07:44 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press