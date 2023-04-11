When stars misalign, The Andrews Brothers steal the show at the Barn Theatre

WILLMAR — The Barn Theatre invites west central Minnesotans to travel back in time to the middle of World War II — and a musical mishap.

"The Andrews Brothers" will take the stage April 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m., and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, and $15 for children. They may be purchased at the box office during business hours, at the door or online at www www.thebarntheatre.com.

The Andrews Sisters are set to perform yet another stirring USO show for the American soldiers fighting overseas on the frontlines of World War II, but chaos ensues when they fail to appear just before the curtain rises.

Not to worry, because three earnest stagehands are determined that the show must go on — even if they have to do it themselves.

A very shy Patrick Andrews, played by Jordan Gatewood, hyperventilates into a paper bag during a dress rehearsal of "The Andrews Brothers" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Local PHOTOS: The Barn Theatre presents 'The Andrews Brothers' Hilarity ensues as The Barn Theatre invites folks to travel back in time to the middle of World War II in "The Andrews Brothers."

Written and created by Roger Bean, with musical and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean, Michael Borth and Jon Newton, this mad-cap '40s musical will keep the audience laughing until final curtain call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barn Theatre veteran Matt Onnen stars as Max Andrews, with Jeffery Caperton and Jordan Gatewood as Lawrence Andrews and Patrick Andrews, respectively. Jennifer Bute plays Peggy Jones.

Behind the scenes, Pauline Prawl is the director and choreographer; Bailey Stahl is stage manager; Aane Twedt is set director; Craig Kimmerle is vocal director. Carol Parker has charge of the costuming department; Jan Buzzeo, Melissa Mangen and Eric Harp run props, backstage and lighting.