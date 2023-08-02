Willmar audiences to discover just who is 'in bed' with the butler at the Barn Theatre

WILLMAR — When Constance Olden's billionaire father dies, she expects to inherit. And she does — but not the yacht, art collection or antique automobiles. Those items, she discovers, have been left to Josephine, Renee and Marjorie, three women Constance has never even heard of.

William Davis Jr., played by Billy Tensen, left, slides onto the couch next to Josephine Sykes, played by Bec Schmidt, during a dress rehearsal of "Who's in Bed With The Butler" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

When Constance, played by Lorie Skaro-Johnson, arrives with her lawyer and finds the boat, art and cars have all been sold to the Bimbo Corporation, she starts to get suspicious. Could her father's butler be behind it? And who are all these other women?

The Barn Theatre will present a two-week run of Michael Parker's "Who’s In Bed With the Butler?" starting this weekend. Directed by Jan Buzzeo and Allen Clark, performances are scheduled for Aug. 3-5 and Aug. 10-12 at 7 p.m., with matinee performances Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. in downtown Willmar. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Agnes, played by Michelle Gralish, left, speaks with Clifton, played by Rod Schaffran, during a dress rehearsal of "Who's in Bed With The Butler" at the Barn Theatre on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

In addition to Skaro-Johnson, cast members include Michelle Gralish as Agnes, Rod Schaffran as Clifton, Hope Onnen as Susie Legere, Lyle Mangen as Roy Vance, Billy Tensen as William Davis Jr., Melissa Wallace as Renee LaFleur, Bec Schmidt as Josephine Sykes and Kristi Gatewood as Marjorie Merivale.

Behind the scenes, Melissa Mangen is stage manager, assisted by set designer Steve Gralish and lighting designer Patrick Gilmore. Pauline Prawl manages costuming, and Karen Madesn and Sonja Madsen handle props.

