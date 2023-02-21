Willmar Community Center and Willmar Public Schools team up for new craft program

WILLMAR — A unique arts and crafts program is being offered monthly through a partnership with the Willmar Community Center and Willmar Public Schools. On the first Wednesday of the month — from March through May — the public is invited to join Crafts with Cardinals at the community center and make crafts with students from the Willmar Area Learning Center .

The idea was born when ALC teacher Mary LaRue reached out to Britta Diem, director of the community center, looking for a way LaRue's students could volunteer at the center.

"I recognize how important it is for students to feel connected to their school community and the broader community," LaRue said. "Making those connections are such an important piece of what we teach."

Willmar Area Learning Center students work with community members to build origami designs during Crafts With Cardinals at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

As part of LaRue's advisement curriculum. students are required to participate in a community service project. This year, the 11th- and 12th-graders are reading to elementary school students, while ninth- and 10th-graders would take part in Crafts with Cardinals.

"It is fun to work with the school," Diem said.

Crafts with Cardinals will take place from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. March 1, April 5 and May 3 at the Willmar Community Center. People of all ages are welcome to attend. The program costs just $1 per person, which will help the community center replace the arts and craft supplies it will be using. Possible arts and craft projects for the events include origami, friendship bracelets, string art, key chains and other simple projects that can be done by all ages and abilities.

"The community center has a lot of odds and ends, craft supplies," Diem said, so doing an arts and crafts program made the most sense.

The first Crafts with Cardinals took place on Feb. 1, and brought together students from the ALC and consumers from West Central Industries. The group created origami pieces, key chains and bracelets. Everyone seemed to have a fun time.

"I'm excited it seem to be working out well," LaRue said.

Diem and LaRue both believe participants will get more than just a fun craft project out of the program. For the students, it is a chance to volunteer in the community while meeting new people they might not otherwise have an opportunity to meet.

"It helps us connect with our community," said Chelsea Gutierrez, a 10th-grader who took part in the February event. "It reminds me there is more to this world than just me."

Willmar Community Center manager Britta Diem, center, passes out pieces of paper for origami during Crafts With Cardinals at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Those who come to Crafts with Cardinals are also given the chance to meet with high school students.

"It helps us and it helps them," said 10th-grader Noah Hall. "They get to interact with me."

Crafts with Cardinals is one more way for Diem to bring together different generations of people. As a child, Diem enjoyed a close relationship with her grandparents, and she hopes the community center can be a place where more of those relationships are made.

"I think you learn a lot from those intergenerational mixes. It just brings out different sides to people, different connections," Diem said.

Willmar Area Learning Center sophomore Olivia Ruether, center, helps Jason Schwartz, left, create an origami design during Crafts With Cardinals at the Willmar Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

LaRue also hopes her students learn something that will be able to help them not only in school but also afterward.

"Showing that kindness and support to others are just fabulous social skills that will help them when they finish school and get a job," LaRue said. "It is such a win-win, helping out others."

Currently, the plan is to run Crafts with Cardinals through the school year and re-evaluate in the fall. Both LaRue and Diem hope the program, or something similar, can come back.

"It is what we like to see," at the community center, Diem said.