Willmar Community Christian School to present 'Peter and the Starcatcher'

WILLMAR — Community Christian School presents “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Community Christian School.

Tickets are $10 for all ages and are available in the school office or online at www.willmarccs.com .

Smee, played by Renae Levesque, raises her voice as Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo.

At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, played by Mackenzie Tuttle, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk’s precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands.

Mackenzie Tuttle performs as character Molly Aster while Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

When the ship is taken over by pirates — led by the fearsome Black Stache, played by Conner Levesque, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own — the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

This magical and hilarious adventure at last reveals the origins of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook — and a far-off place known as Neverland.

Black Stache, played by Conner Levesque, holds a knife to the neck of Peter, played by Max Arnold, as Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Other cast members are Alyssa Schwantes, Amelia Willprecht, Azalea May, Caden Levesque, Christian Rekieta, Emma Hainlin, Ethan Livingood, Faith Westin, Hope Reid, Greta Olsen, Isaac Larson, Jillian Twedt, Jonny Reid, Kailyn Johnson, Katie DeLeeuw, Lola Nelson, Mark Arnold, Max Arnold, Myranda Schnasa, Naomi May, Renae Levesque, Selah Larson, Will Chapin and Zephaniah Bonnema.

The three ensembles include some cast members. Other members of the ensembles are Ellie DeLeeuw, Aubrey Heiling, David Mulder, Sam Mulder, Josiah Holien, Reagan Twedt, Jack Sand, Ivar Olsen, Sage Mulder, Anna Joy Liindgren and Athlee Chapin.

Prentiss, played by Will Chapin, at left, attempts to grab a pineapple from Ted, played by Ethan Livingood, as Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Peter, played by Max Arnold, looks out to the crowd as Community Christian School students rehearse for their upcoming performance of "Peter and the Starcatcher" at the school Monday, March 7, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune