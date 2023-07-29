Willmar pollinator plantings blooming brightly under summer sun

WILLMAR — It seems the famous baseball movie saying is also true for pollinators. Across several Willmar city parks, pollinators such as bees and butterflies are making good use of the native grasses and wildflower plantings put down last summer by Willmar Public Works and the Kandiyohi County Soil and Water Conservation District.

"I was out there chasing some butterflies a couple of weeks ago, trying to get pictures. Definitely a lot of pollinators showing up already," said Ryan Peterson, district technical coordinator with the Kandiyohi County SWCD . "If you build it, they will be able to find it."

There are pollinator planting plots in seven Willmar parks — Valleybrook, Swansson, Ramblewood, Southview, Pleasantview, Sunrise, and two spots on either side of Robbins Island along the lakes' shores. The seed used in the plots was a high-quality mix of native wildflowers and grasses, with about 75% being flowers. This means that many of the plantings are awash in color as early establishing flowers, like black-eyed Susans, are blooming.

Those looking to view the best of the bunch should check out Sunrise and Valleybrook Parks, Peterson said. Ramblewood Park is also looking pretty good.

An American goldfinch hops from flower to flower while searching for an early morning meal at Valleybrook Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"Prairie plantings are kind of like people; they have their own personalities a little bit, everyone is different," Peterson said.

Native plantings can take a few years before they are fully established. This means that next year the plots may look a little different, as other flowers and grasses begin to bloom, mixing with the flowers that are already on display.

"Some of the plants establish a little bit quicker. Others take a bit more time, up to three to five, even longer years before you see them," Peterson said. "What you'll see is a transition, a shift away from some of these earlier plants dominating to a more balanced long term."

A prairie sunflower is illuminated by early morning sunlight at Sunrise Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

A few of the sites have had some issues with weeds, such as Canada thistle. The SWCD and Willmar Public Works are learning how to take care of the individual sites and what the best practices are.

At Southview, where the plot has a problem with quack grass, Peterson said the plan is to mow and hay the site this fall, which will hopefully give the native prairie plants that are in the ground a chance to take over.

Actually, letting the native prairie reign supreme may be the answer to many of the weed problems.

"What we've learned is to let the prairie take over, with its deep root structure," Peterson said. The much longer roots of native plants are able to push the invading weeds out by getting to the water and nutrients in the soil first. "The prairie can out-compete the thistles and other undesirables."

One issue that hasn't seemed to have impacted the plots is the weather.

Kandiyohi County was in the middle of a summer drought when the seed went down last year and, now that they're blooming, the area is dealing with drought conditions again. However, since all the plants in the plots are native to Minnesota, they are built to withstand the extremes of the state's climate, including times of low water.

Signage marks a prairie restoration area at Valleybrook Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

"The native plants are just so resilient," Peterson said.

With the success of these first plots of native plantings, the SWCD and Willmar are already starting to think about additional sites in which to plant. The original plots were chosen because they were underused green space in the parks. The idea was to help the pollinators while also cutting back on unnecessary mowing.

"We'd really like to expand the effort if possible," Peterson said. "I've got a few sites in mind."

Wildflowers glow as the sun comes up at Sunrise Park in Willmar on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Peterson urges the public to get out and visit the native park plantings and experience this special environment. He hopes to soon expand the signage at the plots, to provide visitors an opportunity to learn more about the plants in what Peterson called a wildflower walk.

It is even OK for visitors to pick a few flowers or harvest some seeds for their own native plantings, just as long as it is done with a gentle touch.

"We want people to get out and be hands-on. We do ask you tread lightly," Peterson said. "Harvesting shouldn't be an issue, as long as we leave plenty for the pollinators."