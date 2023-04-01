Church Calendar published April 1, 2023

St. Francis de Sales Catholic

BELGRADE — A sausage and pancake supper will be served from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. All you can eat for $10 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, 4 and under eat free.

Ebenezer Lutheran

WILLMAR — “Light of the World,” an ecumenical evening prayer, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. It is a musical worship service of sung, spoken and silent prayer centered around the theme “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.” Everyone is welcome to participate in the 30-minute service that will be followed with a time of fellowship. Six local churches — Hope Presbyterian in Spicer; Tripolis Lutheran and Ebenezer Lutheran in Kandiyohi; and Bethel Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Eagle Lake Lutheran in Willmar — are sponsoring the services for the purpose of promoting unity, healing divisions, and renewing peace.

First Presbyterian Church

WILLMAR — A free workshop on immigration and church response will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar.

Mark Adams, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) co-mission worker at Frontera de Cristo on the Arizona/Mexico border, will share the reality of the humanitarian crisis at the border, the factors that impact that crisis, the compassionate response by people of faith, and the hope that is emerging.

The Frontera de Cristo border ministry is a coalition of the Presbyterian church in the U.S. and Mexico.

Adams will cover a broad range of topics: immigrant histories and the paths of families’ migration, scriptures that touch on migration and movement of peoples, corporate history and important dates in the nation’s immigration laws and programs, and connecting faith and life.

Attendance is free, including a Mexican noon lunch. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required to plan for lunch. A vegetarian lunch will be available for those who request it at the time of registration. To register, google Eventbrite Immigration and the Churches’ Response tickets. Eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-the-churchs-response-tickets.

