Lifestyle

Church Calendar published April 1, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Today at 12:01 PM

St. Francis de Sales Catholic

BELGRADE — A sausage and pancake supper will be served from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Belgrade. All you can eat for $10 for adults, $6 for ages 5-12, 4 and under eat free.

Ebenezer Lutheran

WILLMAR — “Light of the World,” an ecumenical evening prayer, will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Kandiyohi. It is a musical worship service of sung, spoken and silent prayer centered around the theme “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.” Everyone is welcome to participate in the 30-minute service that will be followed with a time of fellowship. Six local churches — Hope Presbyterian in Spicer; Tripolis Lutheran and Ebenezer Lutheran in Kandiyohi; and Bethel Lutheran, First Presbyterian and Eagle Lake Lutheran in Willmar — are sponsoring the services for the purpose of promoting unity, healing divisions, and renewing peace.

Find more local events in this week's Church Calendar below the related content.

First Presbyterian Church

WILLMAR — A free workshop on immigration and church response will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar.

Mark Adams, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) co-mission worker at Frontera de Cristo on the Arizona/Mexico border, will share the reality of the humanitarian crisis at the border, the factors that impact that crisis, the compassionate response by people of faith, and the hope that is emerging.

The Frontera de Cristo border ministry is a coalition of the Presbyterian church in the U.S. and Mexico.

Adams will cover a broad range of topics: immigrant histories and the paths of families’ migration, scriptures that touch on migration and movement of peoples, corporate history and important dates in the nation’s immigration laws and programs, and connecting faith and life.

Attendance is free, including a Mexican noon lunch. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required to plan for lunch. A vegetarian lunch will be available for those who request it at the time of registration. To register, google Eventbrite Immigration and the Churches’ Response tickets. Eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-the-churchs-response-tickets.

Donna Middleton
By Donna Middleton
Donna Middleton started working at the West Central Tribune in 1975 and has been the news assistant since 1992. She compiles the arts, health, farm and community page calendars, as well as rewrites and works on the special sections.
She can be contacted at dmiddleton@wctrib.com or phone 320-214-4341.
