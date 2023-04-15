99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Church Calendar published April 15, 2023

Submissions to the weekly Church Calendar published Saturdays should be emailed to news@wctrib.com by noon Wednesday.

Flickering candle
West Central Tribune staff report
By West Central Tribune staff report
Today at 11:43 AM

Nordland Lutheran

PAYNESVILLE — The Nordland Lutheran Church 140th Mission Fest dinner will be from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Pulled pork sandwich with barbecue or Caribbean Jerk sauce, coleslaw, chips, beans, dessert and beverage for a freewill donation. The silent auction, on site and on Facebook, of pieced and hand-stitched quilts, gift baskets, hand-crafted items and more closes at 12:30 p.m. The church is 3 miles south of Hawick on County Road 2, then 2 miles east on County Road 102.

Hope Presbyterian

SPICER — An all-season decoration and baked goods sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Hope Presbyterian Church, rural Spicer. Decor items were donated by the family of Barb Roguske (Grandma Barb), formerly of New London, to raise funds for the youth and for missions. There will also be baked goods.

Find more local events in this week's Church Calendar below the related content.

More faith-related content:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: We meet God in those around us
"We have a relational God, and we come to know God in the people with whom we interact every day."
April 14, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 8, 2023
April 08, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
A church
Columns
Jerad Morey: Faith leaders help heal divided communities
From the commentary: To shore up the torn and tattered social fabric that serves as a foundation for our democracy, faith leaders and representatives from across America’s religious communities have a unique and important role to play: We can bring the healing needed in our nation at this time.
April 07, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Jerad Morey / The Fulcrum
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Celebrating the hope of Easter
"Easter is about the hope of Jesus’ saving action through all of life’s struggles, and you don’t have to be a Christian to join in the joy and celebration of that!"
April 07, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
"We will be taken from the highs of Jesus’ return to Jerusalem to the tragic depths of his arrest, trial and crucifixion to the indescribable joy of his return from the grave. The wide range of emotions this week will produce is mind boggling!"
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023 12:19 PM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Church is a perfection-free zone
"You don’t have to put on airs to come worship with us! We want you to come to the table just as you are."
March 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Flickering candle
Lifestyle
Church Calendar published March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Donna Middleton
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: John 3:16 is the Bible summed up on a sign
"In one verse, a reader can glimpse God’s entire design from the beginning of time on through the arc of the New Testament."
March 17, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

First Presbyterian Church

WILLMAR — A free workshop on immigration and church response will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at First Presbyterian Church in Willmar.

Mark Adams, a Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) co-mission worker at Frontera de Cristo on the Arizona/Mexico border, will share the reality of the humanitarian crisis at the border, the factors that impact that crisis, the compassionate response by people of faith, and the hope that is emerging.

The Frontera de Cristo border ministry is a coalition of the Presbyterian church in the U.S. and Mexico.

Adams will cover a broad range of topics: immigrant histories and the paths of families’ migration, scriptures that touch on migration and movement of peoples, corporate history and important dates in the nation’s immigration laws and programs, and connecting faith and life.

Attendance is free, including a Mexican noon lunch. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required to plan for lunch. A vegetarian lunch will be available for those who request it at the time of registration. To register, google Eventbrite Immigration and the Churches’ Response tickets. Eventbrite.com/e/immigration-and-the-churchs-response-tickets.

Trinity Lutheran

BENSON — The Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild will serve a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the church in Benson. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "West Central Tribune staff report." Often, the "West Central Tribune staff report" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

The West Central Tribune newsroom can be reached via email:
news@wctrib.com or phone 320-235-1150.
